Fujifilm Unveils the X-M5 Lightest Model in the X Series

FUJIFILM Corporation has revealed the all-new X-M5, the latest addition to its acclaimed X Series of mirrorless digital cameras, renowned for their compact, lightweight design and superior image quality with unique colour reproduction technology.

Set to land in New Zealand in November, the small camera weighs 355g and is the lightest in the X Series line-up. Despite its compact size, the X-M5 is packed with advanced features, including AI-powered subject detection autofocus (AF) capable of tracking fast-moving objects like animals and cars.

The X-M5 features FUJIFILM’s Film Simulation dial on the top plate, which allows users to easily switch between desired looks and access a wide variety of colour tones—an exclusive feature that sets FUJIFILM apart.

The new camera delivers outstanding versatility for those who want to shoot both stills and video. With 6.2K/30P video recording and a newly introduced 9:16 Short Movie Mode for vertical video, it's perfect for everything from professional video projects to social media content.

In line with the X Series' premium design, the X-M5 combines elegance with performance. The camera offers exceptional image quality and has a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor and a high-speed X-Processor.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned photographer, the X-M5 is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable shooting experience, all while maintaining the renowned quality and portability of the X Series.

The FUJIFILM X-M5 XC15-45mm kit has an indicative price of NZ$1,799.