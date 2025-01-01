Amazon Launches New Kindle Lineup Including Colour Devices

Amazon has launched an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices—a reimagined Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever, a new entry Kindle in a fun, new Matcha colour and the first-ever colour Kindle, coming to New Zealand in 2025.

“With summer just around the corner we know reading will be at all-time high, and our new Kindle lineup has something for everyone, no matter your reading style,” said Patrick Walker, Amazon Devices Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. “We obsessed over every detail to deliver the best possible experience, and we know Kiwis will be excited by new features such as 25% faster page turns on the Kindle Paperwhite, a more dynamic and intuitive writing experience on the Kindle Scribe, and fun new colours across the range.”

Since its debut in 2012, customers have made Kindle Paperwhite Amazon's best-selling Kindle —and the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest yet. Scrolling through your Kindle Library or Store is snappy and responsive, with 25% faster page turns. The display uses an oxide thin film transistor with the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle Paperwhite, so text and images pop off the screen. A larger, seven-inch display is a first for Kindle Paperwhite — yet it is also the thinnest Paperwhite ever, with up to three months of battery life.

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, has 16GB of storage for thousands of books, and is available in Black for NZ$329. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which comes with 32GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light, is available in Metallic Jade and Metallic Black for NZ$359. Metallic Jade is only available on Amazon.com.au.

Weighing just 158g, the new entry-level Kindle is small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket—and it’s packed with premium Kindle features. It has a 300ppi, glare-free display, now with faster page turns, a higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting—as bright as the Kindle Paperwhite.

It comes in black and a new Matcha colour, offers weeks of battery life from a single charge, and has 16GB of storage for holding thousands of books— all of which make it the ideal device for reading anywhere the day takes you for just NZ$219.

The all-new Kindle Scribe combines all the benefits of Kindle with an innovative notetaking device. The 10.2-inch display has new uniform white borders, and the screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on paper. Plus, 300ppi text looks crisp and clear when writing or reading. The Premium Pen is designed to deliver just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil.

The new Kindle Scribe offers a first-of-its-kind in-book writing experience. With Active Canvas, you can write your thoughts directly in the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book text dynamically flows around it—if you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it, so you never lose any meaning or context.

New Zealand customers can pre-order the all-new Kindle Scribe now. It comes in Tungsten and Metallic Jade colours, with prices starting from NZ$739. Devices will begin shipping 5 December, and Metallic Jade is only available on Amazon.com.au.

The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings colour to Kindle without compromise. It has everything customers love about Kindle today — high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life. It adds colour that is vibrant yet easy on the eyes. Now, you can browse covers in colour in your Kindle Library or Store, see book photos and images in colour, or add colour highlights you can effortlessly search later.

Everything about Kindle Colorsoft was designed to deliver rich, paper-like colour. It uses an oxide backplane with custom waveforms for fast performance and higher contrast in colour and black-and-white content. Its custom Colorsoft display includes a new light guide with nitride LEDs that, combined with custom algorithms, enhances colour and increases brightness without washing details. You can zoom in on images without worrying about pixelation and choose between standard or vibrant colour styles. Kindle Colorsoft comes with wireless charging, up to eight weeks of battery life, and is waterproof, so you can bring it with you in the bath or take it to the beach without worrying.

Kindle is available now in black and matcha, for NZ$219. Kindle Paperwhite is available now in black for NZ$329, and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is available now in metallic black and metallic jade for NZ$359. The new Kindle Scribe will ship on 5 December and is available now for pre-order in tungsten and metallic jade, starting from NZ$739.

Kindle Colorsoft is coming in 2025 to New Zealand customers. The new Kindle devices and accessories are available from Amazon.com.au and leading New Zealand retailers including Noel Leeming.