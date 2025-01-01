Norton VPN Ultimate Review

We are all familiar with the Norton brand. Norton software has been around since the early days of the IBM PC, ensuring that your devices are protected against computer viruses and other malware.

As with everything else, the threats to your information changed, too. These days, malware exists not to disrupt your computer but to steal your information. And sometimes, the danger is not even on your computer but in the invisible connections it makes to services around the web.

Data can be stolen on your computer, in transit to a service provider, or from your service provider.

Norton VPN Ultimate is a service that protects your data on your devices or at least notifies you if something happens to other services.

The change starts with the name. The old Norton Security is still available as a product, but the new Norton VPN Ultimate focuses on keeping your data safe while using the Internet.

Norton VPN Ultimate still works as an anti-virus on your PC and even has the firewall features from Norton Security, which are solid and easy to configure. But those are now automatic and invisible. The software still protects your PC, replacing the default Windows Security, but you don’t have as many things to control.

On the other hand, the software's Virtual Private Network (VPN) functionality is at its forefront.

What is a VPN, you may ask?

When your computer communicates with a server, it transmits and receives data. If the server on the other side negotiates an encryption mechanism, then this information is garbled so that only those two devices understand it. Anyone who intercepts the communication won’t know what it’s about. That’s how companies protect your login information, credit card number, and other sensitive information when in transit.

These days, most services support encryption. But you still have to use someone else’s network for communications. While some Wi-Fi is encrypted, not all are, and Ethernet is not. When using these networks, your computer still needs to search for the service addresses provided by these networks so these networks know what services you are visiting.

A VPN adds an extra layer of protection, preventing at least some companies between you and the service from snooping on your traffic. It can also prevent the companies between you and the service from identifying where the traffic is coming from or where it’s going. Your hotel or airport won’t know if your computer is talking to a bank or a movie streaming service.

You can use Norton VPN Ultimate to protect your privacy, ensuring these network providers can still give you access to the Internet without knowing what services you are connecting to.

When activating the VPN, you can select a country different from your current one to mask your location further. In this case, even the service you are using won’t know where you are located, provided this information isn’t disclosed by other means, such as GPS coordinates.

This ensures your privacy and security.

If you choose an exit point on the other side of the planet, performance will be impacted. This will add latency to your connection, making things feel slow. An exit point in the same country as yours will make things faster again.

The software is straightforward to install, and you are ready to use in a few minutes.

Norton VPN Ultimate offers multiple protocols to encrypt your data in transit. OpenVPN is a well-established one, while WireGuard is faster and modern. Norton also implemented a new protocol called Mimic, which supposedly enhances the privacy options. You can select the one you feel is best for your use or leave Norton to choose the one for your current network automatically.

There are also options to connect to a VPN based on a network name automatically, or if it’s a public network, making it easier to set and forget it.

The user interface is clean. Computer security is automatic, and you don’t have to worry about many controls. They still exist, but they aren’t that important now. The firewall is not installed by default, but you can enable it, replacing the native Windows firewall.

The anti-malware part of the package is solid, like previous Norton applications. It is widely recognised as a top security software, with high score ratings in independent tests and good malware coverage.

When installing Norton VPN Ultimate, you will create a Norton Account. Through that, you can control where the software is installed (there are versions for Windows, Android, iOS and MacOS) and manage other aspects of the package. You can also manage the annual auto-renewal charges, so keep an eye on that.

Other features have been added to the package. For example, you have a Dark Web Monitoring option to monitor for any of your information on the Internet. Information monitored includes email, address, phone numbers, driver's licence numbers, credit card, bank account, passport and insurance information.

You will receive a notification If this information appears in a data leak.

You also have access to a Cloud Backup service with up to 100 GB to securely store an offsite copy of your data and a cloud-based Password Manager, which can store passwords, credit card information, addresses and notes.

Finally, you also have access to Parental Controls, which allow you to monitor and actively manage your kids’ Internet access.

Have I personally used a VPN outside of this review? Yes, at hotels and public Wi-Fi hotspots. Generally, not from home or work, though, as I consider these locations “safe.”

Norton VPN Ultimate is a complete security package with good features. It can be installed on up to ten devices, making it a good option for a family with multiple devices in the house.