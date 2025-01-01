Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera Review

Ring has released its Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera for those who want a security camera that lets you look all around it.

The new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera gives a good view of any room, thanks to its 143-degree field of view. But if this is not enough, you can remotely control it and pan the camera 360 degrees and tilt it 160 degrees up and down to see even more of your covered area.

Similar in size to other Ring indoor cameras, the Ring Pan-Tilt measures 6 cm wide and almost 15cm tall, including the stand.

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera can be set on top of a flat surface, such as a table or bookcase. Thanks to an optional base included in the box, it can also be mounted on walls or ceilings.

The camera is powered from the mains, so you will need a standard power outlet to plug in the 10W USB-A power adapter that comes with it. The USB-A to USB-C cable provided is about 3 m long, so an extension might be needed depending on where you plan to mount it and how far away from the power outlet it is.

You interact with the Ring Pan-Tilt using the same Ring app used for all other Ring devices. The initial setup is straightforward and voice-guided. An update may be available for new cameras upon first installation. In my case, it took about ten minutes to get the camera out of the box, connect to the Wi-Fi network, install the update and be ready for use.

The 1080p HD picture quality is good and even supports colour night vision.

Motion detection is part of the package. You can easily create zones that should be monitored for motion detection, ignoring high-traffic areas like doorways, for example. Motion notifications come through the Ring mobile app.

The app allows you to watch a live stream from the camera anytime. The camera includes two-way audio with noise cancellation, so you can talk to someone near it from the app. If needed, you can also remotely activate a 72dB siren for emergencies.

The Ring Pan-Tilt integrated seamlessly into my Alexa ecosystem. This integration allows me to see the camera feed on Amazon Echo Show devices automatically when motion is detected or watch live video on my TV, thanks to the Amazon Fire TV stick. This integration also allows you to create automation routines that can turn lights on or off or lock or unlock doors depending on motion detection triggers.

A newly designed physical privacy cover comes with the camera. It’s a physical barrier over the lens, giving you the assurance that video won’t be recorded when the cover is on.

Despite being a nice kit, the lack of automatic motion tracking means that unless you remotely control the camera, it won’t follow someone when the person leaves its static field of view. I hope the team can bring this up in a future system update.

Still, if you are invested in the Ring platform, as I am, this is an excellent addition to your security system.