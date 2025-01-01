Giant Manga Publisher Kodansha Launches Official App in New Zealand

Kodansha Ltd—one of Japan’s major publishers with hit manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Blue Lock, and GACHIAKUTA—is launching its official manga app “K MANGA” in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The app will be available on iOS and Android platforms starting 22 October.

K MANGA offers over 500 titles in English, including around 100 ongoing series updated simultaneously with their release in Japan. Users can also read all chapters of popular series like Attack on Titan, Tokyo Revengers, and Fairy Tail for free using daily tickets (excluding some ongoing series).

Five hugely popular titles will be listed at 50% off for a limited time to commemorate the launch. Don’t miss this chance to discover new favourites, from legendary series to current hits.

Kodansha’s overseas manga sales have surged in recent years, mainly driven by the success of titles like Attack on Titan and Tokyo Revengers. This reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of Japanese manga among English-speaking readers.

K MANGA was launched in the U.S. last May, marking the service’s first expansion into other markets. Kodansha is striving to further increase accessibility for English-speaking fans by delivering the latest stories as quickly as possible.

The company also plans to continue expanding into new regions, aiming to make K MANGA a global service that connects fans with their favourite works and creators with their audiences.