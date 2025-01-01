Samsung Launches New Odyssey OLED Monitor Range

Samsung Electronics has introduced four new models to the Odyssey OLED line-up: the Odyssey OLED G93SD, G91SD, G85SD and G61SD.

Earlier this year, Samsung captured a 20.6% global market share in the worldwide gaming monitor market category and leads the New Zealand gaming monitor market with a 43% share in the first half of 2024, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

“The OLED monitor market is highly competitive, so reaching the top spot requires unparalleled innovation and product quality,” said Jimmy Peng, Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung New Zealand. “Being the market leader in gaming monitors, we have built up an understanding of New Zealand gamers and always look to ensure that we give them the very best. Our latest Odyssey OLED monitors will build on this and provide a larger-than-life viewing experience with resolution which enables Kiwi gamers to have an immersive and real-life gaming experience.”

Setting the new standard, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 series, including the G93SD and G91SD models, delivers an immersive experience with dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time.

The 34” Odyssey OLED G85SD offers ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, a 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time.

In addition to the larger screen sizes within the Odyssey OLED range, Samsung also offers a 27” OLED G6 series monitor, with the introduction of the G61SD further diversifying the OLED portfolio and providing more options for Kiwi gamers.

The new Odyssey OLED models incorporate Samsung’s proprietary OLED Safeguard to prevent burn-ins and OLED Glare Free technology to minimise light reflection, ensuring a superior viewing experience. They also have AMD FreeSync support, which offers extremely smooth and fast action gameplay and reduces stuttering and input latency.