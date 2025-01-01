HP Launches Next Gen AI-Powered 2-in-1 Laptop Powered by Intel

HP New Zealand has launched its next-gen AI PC 2-in-1 laptop, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next Gen AI PC. Powered by AI-accelerating Intel Core Ultra processors, the new HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 offers style, performance and flexibility for those seeking the ultimate AI experience.

The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip delivers lightning-fast responsiveness with a dedicated NPU capable of up to 48 TOPS so users can run AI locally on their PC for maximum performance, efficiency and privacy.

It is also one of HP’s most secure consumer devices, fortified with industry-leading HP Wolf Security for peace of mind and efficiency.

"Increasingly, we are demanding personalised experiences, and this new laptop delivers by seamlessly adapting to our diverse environments—whether we’re logging on from home or a café." said Rachael Williams, HP Head of Personal Systems ANZ, "It’s not just about automating tasks; it’s about understanding and catering to our unique needs, enhancing creativity and productivity in ways we never thought possible."

HP’s second annual report of the Work Relationship Index showcases that at least 73% of knowledge workers globally feel that AI makes their jobs easier, and nearly two-thirds (69%) are customising their use of AI to be more productive.

Created for freelancers and on-the-go creators, the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip features the best AI that the technology sector has to offer and personalised experiences through AI:

• Designed to inspire: Create, edit and sketch on an ultra-thin form factor that switches between laptop, tablet and tent modes. A 3K OLED display offers an immersive visual experience to draw or review creative designs. Personalise content generation on the first next-gen AI convertible PC with inking and a haptic touchpad. Collaborate with others clearly and crisply with the device’s 9 MP AI camera and Poly Audio.

• Balanced power and performance: On-the-go creators can confidently create on a device engineered to be cool and quiet yet performant. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages the Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2) with three dedicated AI engines, CPU, GPU and NPU delivering up to 20 hours of battery life (local video playback) for a seamless creation experience.

• Trusted security powered by AI: HP Wolf Security for consumers includes a unique security chip and self-healing PC core for professional-level security, keeping data secure and protecting against cyber threats.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is equipped with HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro which personalise and optimise a user’s experience for greater productivity and collaboration. The AI Companion uses generative AI to help people analyse private files and discover information to refine and create content or respond quickly and accurately to tasks. The Perform assistant helps users optimise PC performance, customise settings, and troubleshoot HP products. Poly Camera Pro uses the NPU to power webcam features like Spotlight and Background Blur and Replace, to maintain CPU performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC is available online with prices starting at NZ$3,699.00.