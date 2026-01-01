Epson Launches Two New A4 Workforce Pro Printers With Replaceable Ink Pack Systems

Epson has expanded its workgroup business print portfolio with two new A4 colour devices, the EM-C800 multi-function printer (MFP) and the EP-C800 single-function printer (SFP). Both models are powered by PrecisionCore technology, which provides a smart, reliable, and more sustainable solution designed for high productivity and minimal waste.

These compact network printers are built for speed, efficiency and low energy use, making them ideal for busy workgroups.

The WorkForce Pro EM-C800 and EP-C800 offer print speeds of up to 25 ISO ppm (mono/colour)¹, fast first-page output and feature a replaceable ink pack system (RIPS).

This RIPS system provides extra high-capacity ink packs that can print up to 50,000 ISO pages in mono or 20,000 ISO pages in colour before needing replacement.

Both models support PCL3 and Adobe PostScript 3, allowing for seamless shared network printing. Their open platform integrates easily with leading third-party solutions and enterprise applications.

They are also fully compatible with the Epson Solutions Suite, which streamlines printer installation, device configuration and workflow management while offering remote diagnostics and operation. In addition, a range of advanced security features helps control user access.