The New Portege x30w-M From Dynabook

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Portégé X30W-M 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Designed for professionals who demand versatility, performance and ultra-portability, the Portégé X30W-M is AI-ready for the future of work.



With a dedicated Copilot key, the X30W-M enables seamless integration with AI tools and applications. This key lets users quickly access AI-driven features, enhancing productivity and efficiency.



Weighing just 989 grams, the Portégé X30W-M combines the power of an Intel Core Ultra processor with the flexibility of a 13.3" multi-touch display. Its ability to seamlessly transition between laptop and tablet mode with Wacom digital pen support makes it the perfect tool for today's flexible work environments. This laptop also features Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring superior performance wherever your working day may take you.



The X30W-M features Harman Kardon speakers that deliver premium acoustics and a rich and immersive sound experience. This makes it ideal for professional presentations, virtual meetings or enjoying high-quality audio on the go.

“The Portégé X30W-M is for professionals who need the power of a full function laptop and the flexibility of a tablet, all in one lightweight device,” said Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ. “We designed this laptop to support the evolving needs of today’s businesses, where creativity, connectivity and security are paramount. The X30W-M is not only ultra light but it’s ultra secure, ensuring users can tackle important tasks without any compromise.”



Built for performance and endurance, the Portégé X30W-M meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Its magnesium alloy/ABS chassis and Corning Gorilla Glass display are designed to withstand the demands of everyday use while offering essential security features, such as a self-encrypting drive and optional biometric facial recognition.

Walker adds, “With the growing importance of data security, our proprietary BIOS and advanced security features provide peace of mind for businesses managing sensitive information. The Portege X30W-M reflects Dynabook’s continued commitment to delivering reliable, secure and high performance devices to our customers.”



The Portege X30W-M also includes a 2.0 FHD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing and an 8MP world-facing camera for capturing content in the field, making it ideal for remote work and content creation.

Other features include:



• Intel Core Ultra processors

• Integrated Copilot key

• Intel Arc Graphics (from 16GB configurations)

• Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Onboard RAM

• 13.3" multi-touch Corning Gorilla Glass display with Wacom digital pen support

• Harmon Kardon stereo speakers

• MIL-STD-810H durability

• Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6E for next-level connectivity

• Biometric security and Dynabook's proprietary BIOS



The Portege X30W-M is priced from AU$2,240 and is available now.