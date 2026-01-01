Ring Launches Five New Features, Including 24/7 Recording

Ring has launched five new home security subscription features, including the much-requested 24/7 Recording on select devices, Doorbell Calls, Video Preview Alerts and Extended and Continuous Live View.

These new features are part of Ring's refreshed subscription plan tiers, now called Ring Home (formerly Ring Protect). They are designed to bring customers more convenience and peace of mind. The features and plans are available now.



24/7 Recording: One of Ring's most requested features is 24/7 Recording, now available as part of the Ring Home Premium plan. 24/7 Recording allows eligible wired and plug-in cameras to continuously record and capture activity outside of motion zones, giving customers an even better understanding of what is happening at home.



Doorbell Calls: Included as part of Ring Home Standard and Premium plans, Doorbell Calls help customers never miss a doorbell ring. When someone rings the doorbell, Doorbell Calls will ring the customer's designated connected phone, like they're receiving a video call, instead of receiving a push notification and needing to open the app. Customers can then answer the doorbell and speak directly to their visitor through Live View via their phone.

Video Preview Alerts: With new Video Preview Alerts included in all Ring Home plans, customers will receive a short video clip in their push notification. This will let them see a preview of the motion activity without needing to open the Ring app and easily decide what to do, from nothing to using features like Two-Way Talk or Live View.



Extended Live View and Continuous Live View: Ring users want even more Live View time than the current ten minutes to feel like they're in two places simultaneously. If they want to see their kids playing outside while inside cooking or know how a pet behaves at home alone, Extended Live View (included in Ring Home Standard) lets customers watch their camera feed live for up to 30 minutes. The Ring Home Premium subscription tier and cameras offering 24/7 Recording unlock Continuous Live View for eligible customers.



These new features are available now through Ring Home, which replaces Ring Protect and offers three plan tiers:

• Home Basic (NZ$4.95/month, NZ$49.95/year), covering one doorbell or camera device

• Home Standard (NZ$14.95/month, NZ$149.95/year), covering all devices at your home

• Home Premium (NZ$29.95/month, NZ$299.95/year) covering all devices at your home.