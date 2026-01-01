OPPO Find X8 Pro Lands in New Zealand

OPPO’s new flagship phone delivers ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with a suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions.

This release marks the first global release of the OPPO Find X Series in two years.

OPPO New Zealand Managing Director Morgan Halim says the return of the Find X Series has been hotly anticipated.

"We’ve heard the demand from our New Zealand users to bring our flagship Find X Series back, and we’ve listened. We’re proud to announce that the OPPO Find X8 Pro is now officially on sale in New Zealand,” he says.

Halim added that the Find X Series has an important legacy as OPPO's smartphone flagship, and the Find X8 Pro pushes the envelope even further.

“With cutting-edge AI features that simplify everyday tasks and elevate smartphone photography, powered by OPPO’s own AI algorithms and our ongoing partnership with Hasselblad, the Find X8 Pro sets a new global benchmark for smartphone excellence and we’re proud to offer it to New Zealanders."

The OPPO Find X8 Pro revolutionises smartphone photography with the all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System. Featuring an advanced 50MP quad-camera setup, including a 135mm (6x) periscope camera and a larger 23mm wide-angle sensor, this flagship device offers unparalleled zoom and stunning image quality.

The Find X8 Pro debuts OPPO's triple prism periscope camera with a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor, delivering exceptional low-light performance. As the first globally available smartphone with two periscope cameras, it offers gapless zoom for industry-leading clarity.

The Hasselblad Portrait Mode brings the iconic Hasselblad look to your pocket, offering optical 135mm portraits that capture dynamic, high-impact photos like never before.

AI Telescope Zoom pushes the boundaries of zoom, delivering stunning images at up to 60x magnification. Whether you're capturing landscapes or in the nosebleed section at a concert or sports match, the Find X8 Pro brings it all into focus.

OPPO Find X8 Pro also introduces Lightning Snap, which captures a burst of photos at up to seven frames per second with a long press of the shutter button without sacrificing image processing. Find X8 Pro users can access Lightning Snap by using the Quick Button, a touch-sensitive strip on the right side that can quickly launch the camera and control zoom.

The Find X8 Pro isn’t just for photographers. It also records Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution and 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera, making it the ultimate creator tool.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro redefines battery performance with its 5910mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering multi-day usage despite its sleek, slim design. Not only is the battery long-lasting, but with 80W OPPO SUPERVOOCTM charging, you can get hours of power in just minutes. The Find X8 Pro also supports ultra-fast 50W AIRVOOCTM wireless charging, and with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, Find X8 Pro packs class-leading power.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro introduces ColorOS 15, bringing a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that enhances every interaction with ultra-smooth performance and advanced AI. Over 800 elements have been refined, delivering an intuitive, seamless experience powered by OPPO’s Luminous Rendering Engine for 18% faster touch response and 40% greater stability.

Launching with Android 15, the Find X8 Pro will receive six years of security updates for lasting peace of mind.

ColorOS 15 takes AI to new heights with upgraded tools like the OPPO AI Eraser, AI Clarity Enhance, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover. These tools transform photos with exceptional clarity, detail, and precision. With OPPO AI Studio, users can easily create custom avatars and social media content.

The AI ToolBox in ColorOS 15 brings practical productivity features, including AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Reply, and AI Writer. It also includes smarter Notes and Documents apps that streamline content creation and translation. The Recorder app offers automatic transcription and summarization for an effortless experience.

For even more convenience, OPPO introduces Google Circle to Search and the Google Gemini assistant. Plus, with Touch to Share, transferring files between iOS and OPPO devices is seamless, just a tap away.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro offers an immersive 120Hz display with 1,600 nits peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. HDR content shines up to 4500 nits, while ProXDR supports Ultra HDR for stunning photo playback.

With a sleek 1.9mm bezel and quad-curved glass, Find X8 Pro combines aesthetics with a premium feel. Splash Touch lets you use the phone in wet conditions, while TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4.0 certification and high-frequency dimming protect your eyes for a comfortable viewing experience.

The Find X8 Pro is premium, elegant, and durable. Its rich glass and aluminium construction, plus its striking Cosmos Ring design, deliver a super-comfortable in-hand feel. Despite its powerful camera system, the device sets a new standard for ultra-slim flagship phones.

With a 6.78” Infinite View Display and quad-curved glass on both front and back, Find X8 Pro offers a stunning look and ergonomic design. Available in Space Black and Pearl White, each Pearl White model features a unique, pearlescent finish for an exclusive touch.

OPPO Find X8 Pro (16GB + 512GB) is now available for RRP$2,299 at 2degrees, Spark, One NZ, Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, PB Tech, Heathcote and OPPO New Zealand’s Online Store.

Supporting Accessories for the device will also be ranged through OPPO New Zealand’s Online Store including:

• OPPO AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger at RRP: NZ$$159

• OPPO Find X8 Pro Fantasy Prism Magnetic Half-Pack Case at RRP: NZ$$39.99

• OPPO Find X8 Pro Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case at RRP: NZ$79.99