Amazon Launches New Kindle Lineup, Including Kindle Scribe in New Zealand

Amazon has announced the launch of a new lineup of Kindle devices—a reimagined Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever, a new entry Kindle in a fun, new Matcha colour, and the first-ever colour Kindle, coming in 2025 to New Zealand.



"With summer just around the corner we know reading will be at all-time high, and our new Kindle lineup has something for everyone, no matter your reading style," said Patrick Walker, Amazon Devices Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. "We obsessed over every detail to deliver the best possible experience, and we know Kiwis will be excited by new features such as 25% faster page turns on the Kindle Paperwhite, a more dynamic and intuitive writing experience on the Kindle Scribe, and fun new colours across the range."



Since its debut in 2012, customers have made Kindle Paperwhite the company's best-selling Kindle—and the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest yet. Scrolling through the Kindle Library or Store is now more responsive, with 25% faster page turns. The display uses an oxide thin film transistor, giving it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle Paperwhite, making text and images sharper. A larger, seven-inch display is a first for Kindle Paperwhite, but this is still the thinnest Paperwhite ever, with up to three months of battery life.



The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, has 16GB of storage for thousands of books, and is available in Black for NZ$329. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which comes with 32GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light, is available in Metallic Jade and Metallic Black for NZ$359. Metallic Jade is only available on Amazon.com.au.



Weighing just 158g, the new entry-level Kindle is small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket, and it's packed with premium Kindle features. It has a 300ppi, glare-free display, now with faster page turns, a higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting, making it as bright as the Kindle Paperwhite.



It comes in black or a new Matcha colour. It offers weeks of battery life from a single charge and has 16GB of storage for holding thousands of books. The new entry-level is priced at NZ$219.



The all-new Kindle Scribe combines all the benefits of Kindle with an innovative notetaking device. The 10.2-inch display has new uniform white borders, and the screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you're writing on paper. Plus, at 300ppi, text looks crisp and clear when writing or reading

The Premium Pen is finely crafted to deliver just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil.



The new Kindle Scribe offers a first-of-its-kind in-book writing experience. With Active Canvas, you can write your thoughts directly in the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book text dynamically flows around it—if you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it, so you never lose any meaning or context.



The Metallic Kindle Scribe in Metallic Jade is only available on Amazon.com.au.



The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings colour to Kindle. It has everything customers love about Kindle, including high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light and weeks of battery life. It adds vibrant yet easy-on-the-eyes colour. Now, you can browse covers in colour in your Kindle Library or Store, see book photos and images in colour, or add colour highlights that you can easily search for later.



Everything about Kindle Colorsoft was designed to deliver rich, paper-like colour. It uses an oxide backplane with custom waveforms for fast performance and higher contrast in colour and black-and-white content. Its custom Colorsoft display includes a new light guide with nitride LEDs that, combined with custom algorithms, enhances colour and increases brightness without washing details.

You can zoom in on images without worrying about pixelation and choose between standard or vibrant colour styles. Kindle Colorsoft comes with wireless charging, up to eight weeks of battery life, and is waterproof, so you can bring it with you in the bath or take it to the beach without worrying.



Amazon plans to make the Kindle Colorsoft available in 2025 to New Zealand customers.