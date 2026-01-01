Epson Launches New Mini Smart Laser Projectors

Epson has introduced two new stylish mini laser TV projectors, the EF-21 and the EF-22, which join the EpiqVision line-up. The new projectors bring affordable big-screen, immersive entertainment to the home with a lamp-free laser light source that delivers outstanding image quality for the whole family.

Both models are easy to set up, have screens up to 150 inches, and come with Google TV built-in and two 5 W speakers, one of which can also be used as a stand-alone speaker via Bluetooth connectivity. The

EF-22, available in metallic black, has the added convenience of an adjustable fixed stand, while the EF-21 comes in warm white or smoke ice green for a stylish addition to any interior.

The compact mini laser projectors can be projected in any direction on a wall, ceiling or floor. The EF-22's adjustable built-in stand can be rotated for even more flexible display options.

The EF-21 and EF-22 deliver a big-screen entertainment experience either at home or on the go. Epson’s 3LCD technology means images are bright and vivid, with equally high white and colour light output that brings content to life. Both models have a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio to produce clearly defined shadows and deep blacks.

These new laser projectors are easy to set up thanks to technologies including automatic focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and screen fit.

Google TV brings a range of content, including movies, music videos and much more for any occasion. With the Google Assistant, entertainment can be accessed quickly and smart devices can be controlled around the home.



The EpiqVision EF-21 and EF-22 mini smart laser projectors are expected to ship in Australia and New Zealand in December 2024.