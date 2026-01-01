2degrees Shows Commitment to Net Zero targets

Telco 2degrees is the first telecommunications company in New Zealand and the second New Zealand business to have its Net Zero target validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), a global corporate climate action organisation.

Reaching Net Zero requires a 90% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and investment in initiatives to balance the rest. The SBTi validates the targets per the Corporate Net Zero Standard.

This milestone underscores 2degrees’ commitment to sustainability, transparency, and climate action as the company continues to promote responsible business practices in New Zealand.

2degrees has set a target of reaching Net Zero emissions by 2040, and its roadmap prioritises real, measurable emissions reductions.

The validation process included audits of the company’s emissions, cross-functional collaboration, development of reduction strategies and engagement with its supply chain partners.

"At 2degrees, sustainability isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a core part of who we are. Being the first telecommunications company in New Zealand to secure SBTi validation for our Net Zero target shows that we’re serious about reducing emissions at their source" said Mark Callander, 2degrees Chief Executive.

"This is about fighting for fair for Kiwis, ensuring future generations inherit a country they can be proud of. We all must answer the call on climate change."

As part of its Net Zero by 2040 plan, 2degrees has committed to transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and embedding sustainability practices across its operations, including:

● 5G Network Efficiency: Partnering with suppliers to optimise energy use in its 5G network and data centres.

● Fleet Electrification: Converting its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.

● Sustainable Procurement: Assess new and potential suppliers using a Sustainability Assessment, integrated into the supplier due diligence process.

● Retail Operations: Integrating energy-efficient measures into its corporate retail stores.

"Climate action is not just a 'nice-to-have' initiative, and it never was—it’s a business imperative," added Mark Callander. "As global expectations grow for companies to demonstrate real climate accountability, we’re leading by example and encouraging others to join us on this journey. Sustainability is not only the right thing to do—it’s smart business."

Achieving SBTi validation also positions 2degrees as a preferred partner for like-minded organisations and businesses, as emissions reduction plans are fast becoming a requirement.

"We’re proud to be paving the way for New Zealand businesses," said Mark Callander. "This isn’t about competition—it’s about collaboration. We’re all in this together, and we’re committed to sharing what we learn to help other businesses join the fight for a sustainable future."

Rebecca Lindegger, 2degrees Head of Sustainability, commented: “We’re pleased to join SBTi’s roster of global partners on a journey to do better for the planet. There is a need for science-based target setting and standards to enable corporate decarbonisation on a mass scale. We all have a role to play in the fight against climate change to meet the aims of the Paris Agreement and 2degrees is paving the way in New Zealand for other businesses to follow suit.”

Together with this announcement, 2degrees created a visual demonstration of the speed of climate change. The "Answer the call" installation appeared at Takutai Square Britomart overnight, an ice sculpture made from rainwater with mobile phones frozen inside.



The installation was created to demonstrate the speed and scale of climate change and 2degrees' commitment to reduce its emissions. Unveiled at three metres high and two metres wide, it consists of 49 frozen blocks and weighs more than two tonnes. It is made of approximately 2500 litres of rainwater.



The "Answer the call" installation will inevitably melt today in Takutai Square. On the other side of the globe, in Antarctica and Greenland, the ice predicted to melt this year equates to the scale and size of roughly 168 billion ice sculpture installations.

“The installation has been sustainably planned and made from rainwater and the mobile phones in the sculptures will be able to be used once the ice melts. The phones are being used symbolically to demonstrate the connection between our industry and the need to act on climate.”

"We recognise our industry’s impact, which is why we’re taking responsibility to lead by example. It’s a physical representation of climate change and our commitment to answer the call,” Callander added.