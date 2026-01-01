Amazon Reveals the Most Asked Questions Of Alexa in New Zealand

Alexa is always ready to help and has been on hand to answer the millions of questions posed by inquisitive Kiwis. This year’s "Alexa’s Most Asked Questions" list covers the hottest trends and topics from 2024.
Keeping customers entertained, Alexa was on hand this year to provide some fun for Kiwis, including answering, “Will you marry me?” and getting competitive with a game of “Rock, paper, scissors.” Customers also had fun moments with Alexa, requesting to sing duets and tell jokes.
Users also turned to Alexa for insights on general knowledge, with questions like “What is the value of Bitcoin?” “How to cook for just yourself?” and “How long do you cook an egg?” being some of the most asked.
In the kitchen, Alexa is still helping customers cook up a storm, with the smart assistant providing recipes and cooking inspiration—in fact, the baked sweet potato was the most asked-for recipe this year. Double chocolate mousse cake, pear and blue cheese tart, and vegan primavera pasta also made the list as customers tried new things.
Celebrities also piqued a lot of curiosity, with Alexa users keen to learn more about their favourite famous faces. Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the most asked-about celebs in Australia and New Zealand.
In the year of the Era’s Tour, Taylor Swift reigned supreme, securing the number one spot as the most-played artist via Alexa and Amazon Music. Taylor Swift dominated the Amazon Music charts, taking the top spot in the most requested album, artist and song, with ‘Shake It Off’ the most played song and ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ the most played album via Alexa and Amazon Music.
Away from the charts, sport-related requests are where Alexa scores big with questions on much-loved NRL – with score enquiries forming part of the top two questions asked in sport. Customers were also keen to learn about their favourite athletes, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi coming in as two of the most asked-about sports stars.
Sport
People
Height: “How tall is...”
Age: “How old is...”
Net Worth: How much is ... worth?”
Spouses: “Who is ... married to?”
Recipes: Top 10 recipes requested
Most Asked Celebrities:
Music
Most Played Album: The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology by Taylor Swift
Most Played Songs:
Most Played Artists: