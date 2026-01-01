Amazon Reveals the Most Asked Questions Of Alexa in New Zealand

Alexa is always ready to help and has been on hand to answer the millions of questions posed by inquisitive Kiwis. This year’s "Alexa’s Most Asked Questions" list covers the hottest trends and topics from 2024.

Keeping customers entertained, Alexa was on hand this year to provide some fun for Kiwis, including answering, “Will you marry me?” and getting competitive with a game of “Rock, paper, scissors.” Customers also had fun moments with Alexa, requesting to sing duets and tell jokes.

Users also turned to Alexa for insights on general knowledge, with questions like “What is the value of Bitcoin?” “How to cook for just yourself?” and “How long do you cook an egg?” being some of the most asked.

In the kitchen, Alexa is still helping customers cook up a storm, with the smart assistant providing recipes and cooking inspiration—in fact, the baked sweet potato was the most asked-for recipe this year. Double chocolate mousse cake, pear and blue cheese tart, and vegan primavera pasta also made the list as customers tried new things.

Celebrities also piqued a lot of curiosity, with Alexa users keen to learn more about their favourite famous faces. Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the most asked-about celebs in Australia and New Zealand.

In the year of the Era’s Tour, Taylor Swift reigned supreme, securing the number one spot as the most-played artist via Alexa and Amazon Music. Taylor Swift dominated the Amazon Music charts, taking the top spot in the most requested album, artist and song, with ‘Shake It Off’ the most played song and ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ the most played album via Alexa and Amazon Music.

Away from the charts, sport-related requests are where Alexa scores big with questions on much-loved NRL – with score enquiries forming part of the top two questions asked in sport. Customers were also keen to learn about their favourite athletes, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi coming in as two of the most asked-about sports stars.

Sport

What is the score in the AFL? What is the score in the NRL? When is the next NRL game? When is the next AFL game? What are the current standings in the AFL? What's the Formula 1 update? What is the National Hockey League scores? What is the NBA score? What is the cricket score? How many medals does Australia have?

People

Height: “How tall is...”

Taylor Swift Lionel Messi Shaquille O'Neal LeBron James Cristiano Ronaldo Simone Biles Sabrina Carpenter Stephen Curry

Age: “How old is...”

Taylor Swift Donald Trump Joe Biden Cristiano Ronaldo Charles III Eminem Mike Tyson Lionel Messi Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo

Net Worth: How much is ... worth?”

Elon Musk Taylor Swift MrBeast Cristiano Ronaldo Jeff Bezos Lionel Messi Donald Trump Bill Gates Eminem Michael Jordan

Spouses: “Who is ... married to?”

Eminem Katy Perry Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran Henry VIII Justin Bieber Elon Musk Beyoncé Donald Trump Lionel Messi

Recipes: Top 10 recipes requested

Baked sweet potato Double chocolate mousse cake Sweet and sour lemon slice Pear and blue cheese tart Funfetti pancakes Chilli con carne Vegan primavera pasta Olive and veggie puff pastry tart Mango and chicken noodle salad Banana bread

Most Asked Celebrities:

Taylor Swift Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Elon Musk Eminem Michael Jackson MrBeast Charles III Elvis Presley Justin Bieber

Music

Most Played Album: The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology by Taylor Swift

Most Played Songs:

Shake it Off, Taylor Swift Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift Believer, Imagine Dragons Barbie Girl, Aqua Love Story, Taylor Swift Bye Bye Bye, *Nsync Dance Monkey, Tones And I Roar, Katy Perry Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Most Played Artists: