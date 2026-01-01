Silver Trak Digital Wins Major TAB Tape Library Digitisation Project

After an extensive assessment and tender process, Silver Trak Digital (DAMsmart NZ) won and is carrying out a significant digitisation project for TAB NZ involving 7000 tapes in the TAB NZ archive.

In 1992, the TAB established a broadcasting platform, Action TV, which would later change its name to Trackside.

In preparation for launching its own channel, the TAB purchased libraries dating back to the 1980s, with the majority of this content stored on U-Matic tapes. This format remained Trackside's staple broadcast option until 1998, when it upgraded to its first digital tape format, DVCPRO.

Trackside stored the U-Matic tape library at its Petone-based TAB office, moving it later to its Hamilton office in 2014 when its broadcast operation moved to Auckland.

With no viable pathway to digitise the U-matic stock, Trackside sought the assistance of an independent archiving specialist. Silver Trak Digital won the bid to be the project service provider.

Silver Trak Digital NZ GM David Elder explained, “There are approximately 7000 tapes in the archive containing decades of vital and treasured racing footage, and the archives are a valued resource that Trackside's Maryanne Twentyman has been a driving force in seeking to preserve for future generations. We are delighted to have won this important project and that we can digitise and preserve these valuable assets for future generations.”

Silver Trak Digital is currently digitising approximately 70,000 races, including some from the 1970s, and TAB NZ is also determining exactly how these races will become accessible to the general public. DAMsmart plans to complete the project in 2025.