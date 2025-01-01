Kordia Expands Security Credentials as Cloudflare Authorised Service Delivery Partner

Kordia, a New Zealand-owned provider of cloud, cybersecurity, connectivity and infrastructure solutions, has been appointed a Cloudflare Authorised Service Delivery Partner (ASDP) for Cloudflare Zero Trust Services.

“Kordia has been investing in our technical credentials across various Zero Trust technology and services for some time, so we are thrilled to have our expertise and customer delivery recognised with Cloudflare’s prestigious partner status,” says Julie Ware, Head of Cyber Security Products at Kordia.

“Cloudflare is proud to be partnering with Kordia as an ASDP for Cloudflare Zero Trust Services, to further enable organisations to adopt Zero Trust architectures with confidence, speed, and efficiency,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare.

“Evaluating the practices and methodologies of our partners is essential to ensuring that our customers benefit from exceptional experience and maximise their technology investments.”

Zero Trust is high on the agenda for New Zealand businesses, with a recent survey conducted by Cloudflare indicating 37% of New Zealand organisations are currently investing in Zero Trust solutions, and a further 47% are planning to invest in Zero Trust over the next 12 months. Ware says Kordia is well placed to meet this demand.

“We’ve been supporting many customers to navigate environments shaped by cloud migration, hybrid working and increasing numbers of IoT-connected devices. Organisations are looking to align their security policies based on business intent, which is where a Zero Trust approach can support business agility while enhancing security,” says Ware.

“It can be daunting to embark on a Zero Trust journey - this is where a partner like Kordia, with our expertise in a range of areas from cloud to cyber security, can help with strategy and implementation.”

Matt Green, Head of Cloud at Kordia, says Cloudflare’s Zero Trust offering is poised as a key solution to meet these types of issues.

“A well implemented Zero Trust network architecture can enable productivity while effectively managing security – especially for businesses with complex environments reliant on public cloud, SaaS and hybrid working,” says Green.

“Zero Trust is the framework that’s needed today to achieve optimal outcomes for employees without comprising the business, helping mitigate threats that can’t be controlled by traditional perimeter-oriented protections.”

Green says Kordia has developed strong technical talent around SASE architecture and strategies, with several successful deployments for customers under the belt.

Kordia recently worked with AB Equipment and Speirs Finance, both divisions of ELF Group, to implement a Cloudflare Zero Trust solution.

“Kordia’s expertise was invaluable in preparing our business to successfully adopt Zero Trust. Their technical expertise and holistic understanding of cloud and SASE helped us make decisions and implement a framework that helped us achieve our goal of a more secure and frictionless workplace experience,” says Philip Roth, Head of Technology at Speirs Finance, who oversaw the implementation from the customer side.

“Cloudflare, in partnership with Kordia, will expand our reach to more businesses in New Zealand,” says Wendy Komadina, Vice President, Partner Sales, Asia Pacific at Cloudflare.

“Kordia's cloud cybersecurity expertise in the region will enable us to scale our customer base to equip organisations with Cloudflare's leading security and performance solutions, helping them efficiently operate in a secure and expanding digital environment.”

The new ASDP for Cloudflare Zero Trust Services partner status follows Kordia Cloud Consultant David Woon winning an award for Technical Champion at the Cloudflare Partner Summit earlier this year.

Cloud and cybersecurity have been growth areas for Kordia, particularly in managed services. Last financial year, Kordia’s cloud revenues grew by 17%, and the company was recently named “Cyber Security Company of the Year 2024” at the iSANZ Awards.