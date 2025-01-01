Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon

Amazon announced today Alexa+, a next-generation AI assistant that can get things done. Alexa+ is smarter, more conversational and more personalised than before. Amazon promises that the more you interact, the better the Alexa+ experience gets.

With more natural conversational interactions you don't need to get the right phrase to get the right response.

Alexa+ uses devices, context and knowledge to create an intuitive smart home experience. It allows you to control multiple smart devices with a single request, and create routines entirely by voice commands. Amazon says the new AI assistant can even infer commands and can take the initiative to adjust the room temperature if you say you're cold instead of expecting a direct command.

You can now expand interactions and discuss various topics with Alexa+. For example, you can engage in conversation about a specific artist or ask questions about specific characters on a TV show.

The personalisation can reach other levels. Another instance, if you are planning a dinner for the family, Alexa+ can remember that you love pizza, your daughter is vegetarian, and your partner is gluten-free, to suggest a recipe or restaurant.

To augment the native capabilities of LLMs, Amazon built an all-new architecture to orchestrate APIs at scale. This architecture is what will let customers quickly and seamlessly connect with services they already use in their daily lives: GrubHub, OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Yelp, Thumbtack, Vagaro, Fodor’s, Tripadvisor, Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Uber, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, smart home devices from companies like Philips Hue and Roborock and much more.

On top of that, Amazon enabled LLMs to not only integrate with APIs but to string together multiple such calls in a row. That let the service capitalise on LLMs’ (Large Language Models) natural strength of free-form conversation to be even more useful by handling multifaceted requests.

The result is an experience more like one you’d have with a real-life personal assistant. For example, you can ask Alexa+ for help making a lunch reservation at your favourite restaurant and to share that plan with your friend, and Alexa+ will not only book that reservation but also send a text message to your requested contact.

In addition to being available on Amazon Echo devices, it will also be available through mobile apps and a new web-based Alexa instance.

Alexa+ will start rolling out in the U.S. in the next few weeks during an early access period, and subsequently in waves over the coming months. Amazon is priositising Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices in the early access period.

The Alexa+ subscription will cost US$19.99/month or be included free with Amazon Prime memberships.