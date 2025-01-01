Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review

The Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation is a compact and versatile smart display that brings together the power of voice assistance, entertainment and smart home control into one sleek device. With a 5.5-inch display, it is designed to fit seamlessly into any room, from the kitchen to the bedroom, with lots of features to make your life easier and enjoyable.

The Echo Show 5 3rd Generation retains the familiar design of its predecessors but with a few aesthetic enhancements. It boasts a minimalist and modern look with a fabric-covered back. The 5.5-inch display is surrounded by relatively slim bezels, providing a decent screen-to-body ratio.

The compact size of the Echo Show 5 makes it a perfect fit for small spaces, such as bedside tables, kitchen countertops, or office desks. Despite its small footprint, the build quality feels robust and durable, ensuring that it can withstand everyday use.

The 5.5-inch display on the Echo Show 5 3rd Generation is bright and vibrant, making it suitable for a variety of tasks, from watching videos to displaying recipes or weather updates. The resolution, while not as high as some larger smart displays, is adequate for the size, offering clear and crisp visuals.

Audio quality is where the Echo Show 5 truly shines. The built-in speaker delivers surprisingly rich and full sound for such a small device. Whether you're streaming music, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, the audio performance is impressive, providing a satisfying listening experience.

Powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant technology, the Echo Show 5 3rd Generation is quick to respond to voice commands and queries. The virtual assistant is at your service, ready to answer questions, control smart home devices, set reminders, and much more.

The assistant is activated when you say “Alexa” and follow with a command. You can change the trigger word to one of a set of pre-determined words, including Computer, Echo or even Ziggy (yes, that’s right).

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can be part of a bigger home automation project. You can easily integrate other systems into he Alexa platform with skills. In my case we have Hue smart lights, Ring and Blink cameras and our Amazon Fire TV stick connected to Alexa.

This allows me to issue voice commands such as “Alexa, turn off bedroom lights” or create full routines with multiple steps. For example, we have “Good night” which turns off the lights in the dining, set lounge lamps to 15% and turn off the TV. Another routine then turns off the lounge lamps at sunrise, automatically.

You can also receive motion alerts from the cameras and even watch live feeds by saying something like “Alexa, show my driveway” or “Alexa, show my front door”. This allows you to even communicate with whoever is in front of the cameras using the Echo Show 5 audio.

You can have multiple profiles associated with your Alexa account, so different members of the family can be recognized by voice or video.

Thanks to its front-camera, you can place video call between different devices in your account, even from the Alexa app. This also works with friends that might have their own Echo Show devices.

For entertainment purposes, the Echo Show 5 offers access to various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. You can watch your favorite shows, movies, and video clips directly on the device. Additionally, the Echo Show 5 can function as a digital photo frame, showcasing your favorite memories when not in active use.

If video is not your thing, you can still listen to music and podcasts with services like Spotify, or live Radio with TuneIn or IHeartRadio.

Setting up the Echo Show 5 3rd Generation is a straightforward process. The device comes with easy-to-follow instructions, guiding you through the initial setup and connecting it to your Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you can start customiaing the device to suit your preferences.

The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate through different features and settings. The touchscreen is responsive, allowing for smooth interactions, whether you're swiping through menus or tapping on icons.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation is a good addition to the Echo lineup, offering a perfect balance of functionality, design and performance. Its compact size makes it ideal for any room, while its powerful features and impressive audio quality enhance the overall user experience.