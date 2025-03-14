Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines

Cricut, Inc. has announced the next generation of its smart cutting machines: Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4, offering an enhanced out-of-box experience with more materials and tools included, speeds up to two times faster than the previous generation, and an improved user experience in Design Space.



“Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4 are designed to give our creative community more of what they’ve been asking for,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. “We’ve added even greater value to each machine by including tools and materials to help creatives get started right out of the box. Our new machines coupled with improvements in our Design Space platform will empower everyone to make projects easily for their loved ones.”



To help new users jump into their first projects faster and easier, both Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 come with a starter pack in the box, including Smart Vinyl, Cardstock, Smart Iron-on, Transfer Tape and essential tools like the Mini Weeder and Light Grip Machine Mat. These added materials empower users to kickstart their creativity with everything they need to complete their first ten projects.

When cutting materials like cardstock and vinyl on a machine mat, Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 offer cutting speeds up to twice as fast as previous models. With faster cutting speeds, these machines save users time while making, unlocking more opportunities to bring their creative visions to life.



Making your first projects is now easier than ever. Coupled with your starter materials in the box there are many new features recently added to the Cricut Design Space app that make it more intuitive and easier to use.



The latest innovation of Cricut smart cutting machines, deliver the power of personalisation like never before. Create popular projects like custom cards, T-shirts and full-colour stickers and more. Save time with easy-to-use Smart Materials, which load directly into the machine to create long, continuous cuts up to 12 ft (3.6 m). Making bold signs and detailed wall decals has never been faster.

To help new users jump into their first project(s) faster and easier, both Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 come with additional materials and accessories right out of the box, including:

• Smart Vinyl (3) 13 in x 6 in samples

• Cardstock (2) 11 in x 4.25 in samples

• Smart Iron-On (1) 4 in x 6 in sample

• Transfer Tape (2) 12 in x 6 in sheets

• LightGrip Machine Mat

• 0.4 Fine Point Pen Black

• Mini Weeder



In New Zealand, the Cricut Explore 4 retails for NZ$599 and the Cricut Maker 4 retails for NZ$799. These new machines can be pre-ordered at Spotlight NZ and available in store and online on 14th March 2025.





