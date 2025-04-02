Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand

Samsung Electronics New Zealand announced the Galaxy Ring is coming to New Zealand, online and in-store.



The Galaxy Ring offers Samsung’s powerful sensor technology in its smallest wearable form factor yet. It provides simple, round-the-clock wellness monitoring in a stylish, comfortable design built for daily wear.

Jason Hong, Head of Mobile Product Management at Samsung New Zealand, said, “Health and wellbeing are a priority for many Kiwis, and we’re excited to introduce the Galaxy Ring as a new way to support their wellness journey. Designed for effortless everyday wear, the Galaxy Ring delivers powerful health insights in a discreet and comfortable form.”

“With AI-powered features and seamless integration with Samsung Health, users can access personalised, data-driven insights to help them stay on top of their health with ease.”



Samsung Galaxy Ring pushes the boundaries by harnessing the power of AI to bring you bespoke insights based on your metrics. From advanced sleep insights to an Energy Score that lets you know when you can push it to the limit or when it’s time to put your feet up and Wellness Tips4 that give you tailored motivational messages for guidance throughout the day. The data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform.



The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in eleven size options, from five to fifteen and three colour choices–Titanium Silver, Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.



The Galaxy Ring is priced at NZ$699 and available to purchase at Samsung.com/nz and select retailers from 2 April 2025.