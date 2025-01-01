Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025

Oclean is celebrating this year’s World Oral Health Day today with the news that its AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser has won a coveted iF Design Award 2025.

The award-winning AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser can be found here - https://oclean.com.au/products/oclean-a1o-airpump-floss

With almost 11,000 entries from 66 countries, the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 is one of the most prestigious design competitions. This year 131 jurors from 23 countries adhered to strict selection criteria and praised the overall high quality of all entries whilst emphasising the growing focus on sustainability.

The award comes as new research from The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends flossing daily, warns about the dangers of over flossing and recommends using water flossers as an effective alternative to cleaning between your teeth and along your gum line.

With water flossers, the soft water stream loosens plaque and debris easily and without the danger of harming your gums.

It's also a great option for those who have braces, implants, or sensitive teeth, reaching areas difficult to target with regular floss. By adding a water flosser to your routine, you can feel safe knowing you have good oral health without the risk of over-flossing.

Flossing is vital for maintaining oral health. It helps prevent plaque buildup, reduces the risk of gum disease, and contributes to fresh breath. It's not just about brushing your teeth - flossing reaches areas between your teeth where toothbrush bristles simply can't reach.

While flossing is important, too much of it can cause gum irritation, bleeding, and even gum recession. Striking a balance is crucial and flossing once a day is typically sufficient for most people.

Where standard string floss can work, there are alternatives that will simplify and improve flossing. For those who find it difficult to deal with standard floss, water flossers are an excellent solution.

The innovative and portable AirPump A10 provides a powerful, effective and gentle oral flossing experience and a long battery life of up to 40 days*, enabling you to efficiently clean your teeth anytime, anywhere.

It efficiently removes residue between teeth and braces, significantly minimises discomfort and reduces the risk of gum bleeding when flossing.

By using its patented AirPump A10 technology and combining air and water for a diffused spray, the AirPump A10 reduces pressure on any single area, providing a gentle and comfortable cleaning experience. With its unique sprayed mechanism achieving up to 99% plaque removal, the AirPump A10 helps prevent cavities and gum disease, while maintaining overall oral freshness.

The AirPump A10 uses a high-pressure air pump which compresses and constantly mixes air with water and continuously sprays oxygenated bubbles which deeply clean between teeth and periodontal pockets, providing aerobic flossing and improving oral and gum health.

The AirPump A10 weighs just 135 grams, is similar in size to a standard smartphone, has a clever nozzle self-storage system and convenient USB Type-C charging so it can be taken and used almost anywhere.

There are three flossing modes - Standard, Soft and Massage for your various oral care needs and two professional nozzles - the Standard Nozzle, suitable for daily cleaning and the Orthodontics Nozzle, with cleaning bristles suitable for deep cleaning and adapted to orthodontic appliances and dental braces.

It is IPX7 waterproof, has a non-slip body, a compact and visible reservoir and convenient low battery reminder.

The Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser with patented AirPump Flossing Technology comes in grey and green with one Standard Nozzle, one Orthodontics Nozzle, a Type – C charging cable and a two-year warranty.

It’s available online now and Shaver Shop stores.