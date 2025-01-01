OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand

OPPO has today unveiled the Reno13 Series in New Zealand, bringing flagship-level design, performance and durability to the mid-range phone market.

The launch includes the Reno13 Pro, Reno13 and Reno13 F, all packed with next-gen content creation tools, AI features, cutting-edge photography and rugged design.

Created with content creators, gamers and everyday users in mind, the Reno13 Series puts design and creative freedom at the forefront. AI-powered tools like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Editor make it easier than ever to produce share-worthy content straight from your phone.

With sleek styling and a tough aluminium and glass build, the Reno13 Series is built to perform, and to last. Industry-leading IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance means the phones can handle almost any environment.

The Reno13 Pro features an upgraded 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, enabling stunning portrait photography and closer shots than any other phone in its class. Coupled with OPPO’s intuitive AI features, it offers an unrivalled blend of hardware and software in this price range.

And with a battery capacity of up to 5800mAh, nearly 20% larger than the competition, in a frame that’s even thinner, users can stay unplugged for longer.

OPPO New Zealand General Manager Morgan Halim says the Reno13 Series is redefining expectations for mid-range smartphones. “The Reno13 Series goes above and beyond in terms of what it offers for its price point. With ultra-fast performance, all-day battery life, advanced AI capabilities and standout design, it delivers much more than other similarly priced phones in the New Zealand market,” he says.

The Reno13 Series elevates mobile photography with powerful AI tools. AI Livephoto produces ultra-clear live images, fully shareable with iOS devices. AI Clarity Enhancer sharpens details from a distance, AI Unblur restores blurry shots and AI Reflection Remover eliminates glass glare for clearer images.

The Reno13 Pro 5G features a 50MP Ultra-Clear main camera (Sony IMX890), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Both the Reno13 Pro and Reno13 support 4K Ultra-Clear video recording for high-definition footage.

Powered by the custom MediaTek Dimensity 8350, the Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G deliver a 20% performance boost while using 30% less power. The AI Multi-Cooling System ensures smooth multitasking and gaming by intelligently managing heat.

With an IP66/IP68/IP69 rating, the Reno13 Series is built to withstand splashes, spills and heavy rain. A new drainage feature helps to expel water from the device to maintain peak performance, even without a case.

The Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G come equipped with 5800mAh and 5600mAh batteries respectively, supported by OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The long-lasting battery is designed to retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

The OPPO Reno13 Series is available in New Zealand from Thursday 27 March at leading tech retailers.