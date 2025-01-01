Data Insight Launches The Data Academy

New Zealand data analytics agency, Data Insight, announced the launch of The Data Academy, the first agency led, data literacy focused continuing professional development (CPD) programme in New Zealand. It is designed to assist organisations to create their own lasting, data-driven culture.

The programme, delivered in seven modules, helps business leaders and employees develop essential data and AI literacy skills. It covers the fundamentals of using data effectively, including data interpretation and analysis, data-driven decision-making, AI applications, and data storytelling.

The Data Academy delivers an innovative, dynamic capability to employees and a competitive advantage to businesses in today's data-rich environment.

“Data is everywhere. It should be put to good use, influencing decisions at every level of an organisation,” says Ben Winterbourne, General Manager, Data Insight.

"The Data Academy was founded in a response to the common idea that data is difficult. Our training workshops are designed to help create a team culture where data-informed decision-making becomes second nature. We’re giving Kiwi businesses the tools they need to turn raw data into actionable insights."

The academy focuses on embedding class learning into daily work activity. Unlike traditional one-off workshops, the academy focuses on ensuring that learning sticks by using internal company data and scenarios connected directly to day-to-day work – with ongoing support and by tracking progress and assessing outcomes to ensure skills are applied effectively.

“Our goal is to be a trusted partner for organisations that want to become more data-driven. We help businesses develop skills, then come back and measure their effectiveness and durability. We’re a data agency and we practice what we preach – data, when unassessed, is useless,” adds Winterbourne.

The Data Academy is designed to support mid to large organisations across all industries. The programme is fully flexible, with modules that can be delivered in two-hour sessions to minimise disruption. Organisations can tailor the schedule to fit their needs, whether they want to complete the programme in a few days, spread it over weeks, or integrate it gradually over several months.

“We’ve trialed this programme and know the AI modules are particularly valuable. They equip employees with practical knowledge of AI tools and prompt engineering. We also found leaders gained the skills to identify how AI can be applied within their teams, ensuring their workforce is prepared to leverage AI in their day-to-day work.

“As courses progress and data literacy improves, companies see enhance decision-making at all levels, a developing culture of innovation, and improved team collaboration and communication,” adds Winterbourne.

The Data Academy offers seven core data foundations modules to equip teams with the skills to confidently interpret, apply, and communicate data insights, including:

Introduction to Data

Interpreting Data

Data Storytelling

Data-Driven Decision Making

Mastering the Art of Asking the Right Question

AI Literacy

AI for Leaders

The academy begins with a survey to understand how an organisation uses data, analytics, and AI, to identify strengths, uncover gaps, and tailor training to those who need it most. It is then tailored for the organisation using real work scenarios and in house data – The Data Academy delivers actionable insights while educating staff.

“The goal of The Data Academy is to help teams use real-world examples and hands-on exercises to embed data literacy into everyday work. The capability to assess data reliability, leverage AI for insights, and make informed, data-driven decisions benefits everyone from the board level, to the C-suite to the shop floor,” adds Winterbourne.