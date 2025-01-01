New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together

Harman Kardon has expanded its range of portable home speakers, with three new generation speakers that wrap crisp, immersive sound into an attractive and elegant speaker design.

Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at Harman New Zealand, says all three speakers will appeal to those who appreciate good design.

“Music is essential for creating atmosphere in the home, whether you’re relaxing or entertaining. Beyond their functional purpose to deliver great sound, these speakers blend premium materials like luxurious textiles and sleek aluminium finishings to make a stylish addition to any home interior.”

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9

First launching is the new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9. This reimagined classic boasts a refreshed design that pays homage to the iconic silhouette of its predecessors, while new Constant Sound Field (CSF) technology makes it the best-sounding Onyx Studio speaker yet. With upgraded features including Auracast for seamless connectivity, and a consumer replaceable battery, the Onyx Studio 9 delivers superior sound performance for years to come.

Enjoy elevated sound from the comfort of your home. HARMAN’s new CSF acoustic algorithm mixes music to the speaker’s three channels, delivering it through each tweeter, placing you in the centre of every soundtrack. Create an even more immersive experience by connecting the speaker to another Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 or any other Harman Kardon Auracast enabled speaker and place them around the room or home to listen to your playlists in a new dimension.

The Onyx Studio 9’s self-tuning technology optimises sound based on its surroundings, ensuring the best quality no matter where you place it. Access advanced EQ settings via the new Harman Kardon ONE App, so you can personalise the sound to your taste.

Taking inspiration from the existing range, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 features an elegant, circular design that complements any interior. Now with an integrated handle, aluminium stand, and user interface, the speaker is sleek, ergonomic, and convenient to use.

Harman Kardon Luna

The Harman Kardon Luna Bluetooth speaker seamlessly integrates into any setting with its elegant and minimalist silhouette while delivering beautiful Harman Kardon sound. The soft-touch fabric housing and anodised aluminium top panel not only look refined but also feel great in your hand. The ultra-portable, ergonomic design is perfect for carrying from room to room and even outdoors.

Experience balanced, high-quality audio in a compact form like never before with Harman Kardon Luna's advanced 2-way speaker system. Advanced drivers deliver Iconic Harman Kardon sound with exceptional clarity, ensuring you hear every detail. Pair two speakers together for a true stereo experience with a wider soundstage.

With up to 12 hours of built-in battery life, Harman Kardon Luna is the perfect all-day companion to power your personal soundtrack. Thanks to its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, the speaker can withstand accidental spills, rain, or even a quick dip in the pool.

The speaker grille fabric is woven from 100% recycled polyester yarn, 85% post-consumer recycled plastic is used in the frame, and the top panel is made from 50% recycled aluminium. It is also packaged in FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink, and the battery is replaceable at designated repair centres.

Harman Kardon Go + Play 3

The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 is a contemporary speaker solution that reflects the listener’s needs and seamlessly integrates into any modern interior. Combining meticulous craftsmanship with exceptional audio quality, this new portable speaker takes the renowned Go + Play line to new heights while honouring its rich heritage.

The speaker boasts a powerful, dynamic room-filling sound with pure clarity, thanks to its high output 3-way stereo drivers, including a new exposed down-firing subwoofer. Embrace the speaker’s versatility to stream music, podcasts, conference calls, and more from Bluetooth-enabled devices. With up to 8 hours of battery life, it can be moved around any home, whether in the living room, home office, or on the patio. Plus, it automatically tunes itself to its new surroundings for effortless optimised sound.

Maintaining the signature Harman Kardon Go + Play semi-circular silhouette, the new generation features a refined and uplifted body, cased in luxurious textiles and high-quality materials throughout. The sleek design introduces a tempered glass top with touch controls and an anodised aluminium handle for convenient portability throughout the home. Crafted using recycled materials without compromising on quality, Go + Play 3 uses 100% recycled polyester yarn for the outer fabric, 90% recycled aluminium for the handle, and 85% post-consumer recycled plastic is used in the internal frame.

The convenient USB charging port will keep any device topped up with a charge, and with dual far-field microphones, conference calls are covered even if you are not standing next to the speaker. Wirelessly pair two speakers together for an even bigger stereo sound in larger spaces indoors and out.

Availability

All three speakers are available now in both black and grey, from harmankardon.co.nz or authorised retailers including Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Spark.