Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony Electronics Inc. announced the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, with Sony’s noise cancelling technology, long-lasting battery and clearer call quality.

The WF-C710N earbuds are packed with great sound quality, new stylish colourways with a versatile design, and offer a range of easy-to-use features, putting everything listeners need into a small and affordable design.

Additionally, Sony introduced new colour options for the WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones in their current lineup. The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 will add a pastel pink colour option, and the WH-CH520 will also add a yellow option.

With dual microphones to detect surrounding noise, the WF-C710N earbuds have an improved Noise Cancelling function from its predecessor. Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology filters exterior sound using two microphones, leaving users to experience their music without distractions.

The WF-C710N also supports Ambient Sound mode, which captures ambient sound around you so you can enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to your environment. Plus, the Sony | Sound Connect app allows users to adjust the amount of ambient sound in 20 levels or use the Voice passthrough setting to chat without removing their earbuds.

Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that senses where users are and what they are doing, then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. It even recognises locations that users frequently visit, such as home, work or the gym, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation.

Designed for all-day comfort and use, the WF-C710N has a longer battery with up to 30 hours of listening with charging case when fully charged. With quick charging, listeners can get an extra 60 minutes of play time with just 5 minutes of charging. Users can also enjoy crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments thanks to voice pickup that was developed with AI machine learning using over 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract the users’ voice clearly. Precise Voice Pickup Technology optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud, making conversations ultra clear, even in noisy environments.

Sony's unique 5 mm driver, plus Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing and well-balanced tuning, reproduces powerful bass and clear vocals, making the most of all genres of music. Users can tailor their sound to their personal preference using the EQ Custom feature on the Sony│Sound Connect app.

With a naturally elegant, compact design and four timeless colours, including Glass Blue in an all-new crystal-clear style, along with Pink, White, and Black, bringing colour options for every style.

Touch Control makes it easy to play, stop, skip through tracks, and adjust the volume just with a touch. Users can also receive calls hands-free, and depending on the settings, can access their regular music service without opening the app.

In addition to Touch Control, the WF-C710N earbuds also support Sony features such as Instant Pause/Play, Quick Access, Continuous Volume Control, Sony’s Sound Connect application and multi-point Bluetooth connection.

The WF-C710N earbuds are designed for multi-purpose use with easy operation and IPX4 water resistance, so it's a great fit for those on the go, inside or outdoors.

The WF-C710N earbuds have a suggested retail price of NZ$229.95 NZD and are available in glass blue, pink, black and white.