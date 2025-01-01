Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search

Ring announced Smart Video Search in Australia and New Zealand, a new AI feature which makes it simple for customers to find specific moments in their Ring Event History.

Smart Video Search is one of Ring’s most advanced AI features. Powered by Ring IQ—which is a combination of Ring AI technology and in-house expertise— it uses Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images and quickly deliver results. Instead of scrolling through video footage to figure out who ate the last of the ice cream or why the bins are knocked over, customers can type queries directly into their Ring app to quickly pinpoint the right moment. It can also help answer everyday questions, like when the kids got home from school.

“You’re likely already familiar with our package, person, and motion alerts which help you manage what’s happening at your front door or find out when a package arrived, but historically, finding a specific moment can take more time than you might have,” said Mark Fletcher, Managing Director - APAC, Ring. “With Smart Video Search, you can now quickly find something you’re looking for – and even some surprising moments – giving you a better sense of what’s happening around your home.”

Smart Video Search will help Ring customers keep close to the things that matter, like family, pets, home or personal interests such as wildlife.

“You might search for “possum in the backyard last night” and find the answer to what the racket was outside, while searching for “dog in the driveway” might both turn up endearing videos of your family and dog together, and provide information about when your pet was last walked,” added Fletcher.

Smart Video Search will be available in public beta today in Australia and New Zealand, and customers will be able to search queries related to animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and even activities, like jumping, running or playing.

Smart Video Search works with all Ring video doorbells and cameras and is rolling out in public beta to all Australia and New Zealand customers who are subscribed to a Ring Home Premium plan. Ring Home Premium is available for AU$29.95 per month/ AU$299.95 per year in Australia and NZ$29.95 per month/ NZ$299.95 per year in New Zealand.