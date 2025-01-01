Moto G85 5G Review

The Moto G85 5G has recently landed in New Zealand. It is a compelling choice for potential buyers seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

The Moto G85 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen3 chipset, a mid-range processor that handles a variety of tasks with ease. The device promises smooth performance for gaming and multimedia consumption, and it delivers.

The phone comes with 8 GM RAM that can be expanded to 16 GB thanks to RAM Boost. This makes it possible to run more apps than normal, at the expense of some storage space. The New Zealand version comes with 128GB storage, which can be expanded with an extra 1 TB if using a microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G85 5G supports dual SIM functionality (one physical SIM plus an eSIM) for 4G and 5G mobile network access, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Thanks to NFC it can also be used for contactless payments.

The device runs on Android 14, offering a clean and intuitive user experience. It comes with some per-installed apps and games, which can be easily uninstalled (which I do for things like Facebook and LinkedIn).

The Moto G85 5G has a good camera setup, with a 50 MP (f/1.79 aperture, 0.8 µm pixel size) sensor, supporting Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP Ultrawide angle sensor (118° FOV, Macro Vision, f/2.2 aperture). This results in great looking photos in general, and good pictures taken in dark situations.

One of the main features of the Moto G85 5G is its impressive battery life. The device has a 5000mAh battery, and with low use it easily lasted longer than a day for me. The Moto G85 5G also supports 30W fast charging. This means the battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in under an hour, so you can count on your phone at all times.

The Moto G85 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED panel, with 2400 x 1080 pixels (20:9 aspect ratio). The screen offers vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games and browsing social media. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an enhanced visual experience, particularly noticeable during gaming sessions and while scrolling through long web pages or social feeds.

The inclusion of a punch-hole design for the front camera maximizes the screen-to-body ratio, giving the device a modern and sleek appearance. The under-screen fingerprint reader makes it easy to unlock the phone or authenticate when needed.

The edge-to-edge curved display is great as it maximises the display area, while keeping the phone size (161.91 x 73.06 mm) to a minimum. And at only 7.59 mm thick (despite the high-capacity battery), it felt very comfortable on my hand.

The back is made of textured silicone (although an overseas vegan leather option exists), which is great for grip when not using a protective case. It felt very natural and the cobalt blue colour looks good too.

The Moto G85 5G is a well-rounded smartphone, making it a versatile choice for users who need a phone with features you usually find on higher-end devices, while being easy to carry around and performs well.