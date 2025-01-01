Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15

Motorola is announcing the release of two brand new mid-tier phones in New Zealand—the moto g05 and moto g15—packed with features that defy the expectations of a sub NZ$270 device:

The moto g15 has a 50MP camera system, guaranteeing high-quality images and an ultrawide lens for capturing more in every shot.

Both the moto g15 and moto g05 can also enjoy NFC capabilities, enabling seamless tap-to-pay convenience and an ultra-efficient performance with RAM Boost, ensuring smooth

multitasking and responsiveness.

The phones are also among the first to experience Android 15, offering enhanced privacy, security, and flexibility when personalising your phone.

Also available on both the moto g05 and g15, is the Te Reo Māori capability, offering users a fully localised interface in te reo.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola, Australia and New Zealand said, “We appreciate that cost-conscious Kiwis are increasingly seeking value without compromise, and Motorola is

committed to making innovation accessible to all; our two new devices showcase this perfectly. The moto g series has always pushed the boundaries of what can be expected

from a mid-tier device, and with these latest additions, we are levelling up design, security and features, ensuring more Kiwis have access to the best tech.

“We have taken time and consideration when crafting these devices, to ensure they deliver innovative features Kiwis want. The moto g15’s impressive 50MP1 camera, complemented

by an ultrawide lens, captures 4x3 more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens. Meanwhile, the moto g05, introduces tap to pay and tap to share, bringing premium-level

convenience to one of the brand's most affordable offerings.

The moto g15 is based on a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU platform, with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Meanwhile the moto g05 is based on a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with 2xA75 2.0GHz + 6xA55 1.7GHz octa-core CPU, 820MHz Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU chipset, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The display on the moto g15 has a FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and the moto g05 has HD+ resolution (1604 x 720 pixels).

The moto g15 is available from today with 24 months warranty in Gravity Grey at JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse Stationery, The Warehouse, PB Tech, Harvey Norman and

Spark for NZ$269. Iguana Green is also available exclusively to JB Hi-Fi.

The moto g05 is available now with 24 months warranty in Forest Green and Misty Blue at JB Hi-Fi, The Warehouse Stationery, The Warehouse, PB Tech, Harvey Norman, and

Spark for NZ$226. Fresh Lavender is also available exclusively to JB Hi-Fi.