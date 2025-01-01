SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025

The German Software developer SoftMaker launched FreePDF 2025, a new version of its free PDF editor for Windows.

FreePDF 2025, the free version of SoftMaker's commercial PDF editor FlexiPDF, makes it easy to edit PDF files: Delete, rearrange and insert pages. Insert, edit and move images and drawings. Add and delete text – all the things most users need a PDF editor for.

The PDF editor FreePDF 2025 for Windows offers a modern ribbon user interface in the style of familiar Office applications. It allows users to create, view, edit and comment on PDFs, with options to arrange, insert, sort and delete pages, pictures and drawings in PDF files.

Users can create PDF files from any application by simply choosing the print function in a Windows application and picking the FlexiPDF printer driver.

Anyone who wants to compress PDFs before sending them via email can use FreePDF 2025 to automatically scale down embedded images to a lower resolution or JPEG quality.

Some advanced features such as scanning, automatic text recognition (OCR), document comparison and automatic document translation with DeepL are reserved for the commercial version FlexiPDF.

The new FreePDF 2025 scores with useful improvements over the previous version. These include the ability to open multiple documents simultaneously in "tabs", new display options that allow several PDF pages to be vieweded side by side and the improved dark mode, which makes working easier on the eyes.

As a German developer, SoftMaker is particularly committed to user privacy and closely following GDPR rules. No usage data is transferred to SoftMaker.