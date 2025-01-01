JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6

JBL’s next generation Flip 7 and Charge 6 portable Bluetooth speakers have launched in New Zealand, with a bold new look and new audio features to deliver bigger sound, deeper bass and better performance. Built to improve on the listener experience, both speakers feature JBL’s proprietary AI Sound Boost technology to analyse music in real-time and optimise the speaker driver without distortion.

“The Flip and Charge series have always been popular in New Zealand, thanks to their ability to pump out big sound from a compact, ultra-portable and robust speaker design. In this latest iteration, we’ve packed in even more audio technology to give listeners a best-in-class sound experience. There are also some new design and connectivity features, such as Auracast, and new options for straps and carabiners, to make it easier to share and take your tunes with you on the go,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

Whether you’re in the garden or meeting up with friends at the park, the new Flip 7 has been redesigned with an interchangeable finger loop and carabiner hook making it easier to take your music anywhere. Equipped with AI Sound Boost for powerful bass without distortion and an upgraded tweeter with a dome design, Flip 7 offers clear and crisp sounds at higher volumes, no matter the setting.

The new IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it easier to carry your tunes with you, without worrying about spills or drops. Other new features include increased battery life for up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost, the latest Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities for improved wireless connectivity and Auracast pairing with other JBL Auracast enabled speakers.

The Charge 6, now equipped with a detachable and versatile handle strap, has evolved to make high-quality audio more accessible than ever. With the introduction of AI Sound Boost and an upgraded woofer for deeper bass, prepare to feel the beat across any room. The introduction of Auracast allows friends to sync their compatible speakers for even more sound. Keep the party going for longer with up to 28 hours of battery when using Playtime Boost. Remaining true to the name, the speaker comes equipped with a built-in USB-C powerbank for charging devices at a moment’s notice.

The new JBL Flip 7 (NZ$199.95) and JBL Charge 6 (NZ$229.95) are available now from JBL.co.nz and PB Tech, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Smith City, Heathcotes, 2 Degrees, One NZ and Mighty Ape. Colour options include black, blue and red.