Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+

Synology launched two new DiskStation models, the DS1825+ and DS1525+, designed to provide small and medium businesses and professional users with compact, high-performance storage solutions.

"These two models offer a powerful foundation for data management and collaboration," said Owen Liao, Product Manager at Synology. "With evolving needs for data management, they are perfectly designed to deliver business-grade performance, scalability, and reliability."

To ensure optimal performance for demanding applications, the DS1525+ and DS1825+ come equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports. The DS1525+ can be easily upgraded to 10GbE via the E10G22-T1-Mini module, while the DS1825+ features a PCIe 3.0 slot that supports 10GBASE-T or 10/25GbE SFP+/SFP28 network cards. Both systems feature two M.2 slots, allowing users to create an all-flash cache or storage pool for high-performance workloads. In performance testing, the DS1825+ delivered SMB sequential throughput of up to 2,239 MB/s read and 1,573 MB/s write using SSDs, while the DS1525+ achieved up to 1,181 MB/s read and 1,180 MB/s write.

Both systems are engineered for scalability, supporting capacity expansion with the addition of up to two 5-bay DX525 expansion units. This allows businesses to easily increase their storage capacity as their data requirements grow, providing a future-proof solution for long-term storage needs. The DS1525+ provides up to 300 TB of raw storage, and the DS1825+ provides up to 360 TB of raw storage1 when fully expanded with 18 and 15 drives, respectively.

The DS1525+ and DS1825+ are designed as a full-featured system to deliver consistent performance and reliability with compatible hard drives. It follows a carefully curated drive compatibility framework, backed by over 7,000 hours of rigorous testing. To ensure optimal integration and long-term dependability, DSM on the DS1525+ and DS1825+ requires compatible hard drives2 for installation.

Versatile Features for Business Workloads

Powered by Synology's DiskStation Manager (DSM), these systems offer versatile features to meet diverse business data management needs.

The DS1825+ and DS1525+ are available now, through Synology's network of partners and resellers worldwide.