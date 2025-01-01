Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot

Posted on 8-May-2025 13:49 | Filed under: News


D-Link A/NZ has unveiled the new DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot, enabling users to stay connected on the go by sharing fast 4G+ internet with up to 64 devices simultaneously. Ideal for mobile professionals, travellers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the compact DWR-933M delivers fast, secure connectivity for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

 

Simply insert a data-enabled Nano SIM into the built-in SIM Card slot — no adapter required — and enjoy secure, high-speed 4G+ connectivity on the go, whether you're travelling for business or enjoying outdoor adventures.

 

The DWR-933M combines the power of Wi-Fi 6 with dual-band support (2.4GHz & 5GHz) and speeds of up to 600Mbps, while 4G+ LTE Cat6 delivers download speeds up to 300Mbps. It also includes a USB-C port for convenient charging and supports WPA2 encryption for enhanced security.

 

With a 1.77" TFT display for clear status notifications and a built-in 3000mAh battery, the DWR-933M provides up to 12 hours of typical use, making it perfect for a full day on the move.

 

Setup is fast and simple via the free D-Link Mobile Connect App (available on iOS and Android) or any web browser. It also supports Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) for one-touch configuration.

 

Key Features of the DWR-933M:

 

  • 4G+ LTE Cat6 Mobile Hotspot with high-performance Wi-Fi 6
  • LTE Cat6 support with download speeds up to 300Mbps
  • Built-in Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, up to 600Mbps
  • USB-C port for charging
  • WPA2 encryption for enhanced network security
  • 1.77" TFT display for real-time notifications and status
  • Built-in 3000mAh battery for up to 12 hours of use
  • Nano SIM slot – no adapter required
  • Easy configuration via D-Link Mobile Connect App or web browser
  • Supports up to 64 wireless devices
  • One-touch WPS setup

The new D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot is available in Australia and New Zealand now from www.dlink.com.au (AUD$99.95), www.dlink.co.nz (NZ$149.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers.

 

 

 



More information: https://www.dlink.co.nz/...



