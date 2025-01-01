Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has announced an expansion of the Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PC family with the new Surface Laptop, 13-inch, and a Surface Pro,12-inch, designed with performance and portability in mind.

These new PCs reflect the next chapter of Surface innovation — bringing ultra-thin, lightweight, and powerful Copilot+ PCs to more people at even lower price points.

The thin and light, Surface Laptop 13-inch, powered by Snapdragon X Plus processor delivers the longest battery life of any Surface and comes with universal USB-C fast charging.

The Surface Pro 12 inch, powered by Snapdragon X Plus processor is fast and smooth, with all-day battery life, delivered in a 1.5-pound package. It has an adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard, with the Surface Slim Pen now magnetically attaching to the back of the tablet.

The reimagined Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard features a smooth-matte palm rest, a full-size backlit keyset and customisable precision touchpad with adaptive touch mode.

Microsoft plans to deliver several new experiences, first available to Windows Insiders over the coming month. A new Start menu with phone companion, AI actions in File Explorer, new capabilities in Notepad, even more ways to interact with Copilot on Windows, better third-party experiences leveraging the NPU, and new Microsoft Store on Windows experiences.

Additionally, Copilot+ PC Experiences coming to Windows Insiders include adding an agent to settings, more actions coming to Click to Do and improved Windows search, new capabilities in Photos, Paint and Snipping Tool, and updates to Narrator.