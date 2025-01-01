Dynabook have launched the Portégé Z40L-N, a powerful 14.0" Copilot+PC designed for business mobility. Weighing under 1kg and housed in a durable magnesium alloy chassis, it delivers AI-powered performance, enterprise grade security and a self replaceable battery, which makes it ideal for professionals on the move.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors based on the Lunar Lake architecture, with an advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration, the Portégé Z40L-N delivers faster processing, enhanced efficiency and Intel Arc Graphics. A vibrant 14.0” 16:10 touch display, Wi-Fi 7 and a self-replaceable battery further enhance this laptop's versatility and longevity.

Angela Walker, Managing Director of Dynabook ANZ, highlighted the strategic importance of this launch: “The Portégé Z40L-N is more than just a laptop, it’s a productivity powerhouse designed to really meet the needs of today’s business professionals. With AI-enhanced features, market leading security and a new self-replaceable battery for added convenience and longevity, this device empowers users to work smarter and more efficiently. This is a fantastic new addition to our range, which confirms why Dynabook are the laptop experts.”

The Portégé Z40L-N integrates Microsoft Copilot to deliver a range of AI-driven productivity tools:

Live Captions – Instantly transcribes audio into text, making it easier to follow meetings and content.

Gesture Control – Enables hands free navigation for presentations and media control.

Windows Studio Effects – Enhances video calls with automatic background blur, lighting adjustments, and eye contact correction.

Human Presence Detection – Uses AI to automatically lock the screen when the user steps away and wakes upon return.

Peek Alert – Alerts users when someone nearby attempts to view the screen, ensuring data privacy.

"AI is transforming the way we work, and the Z40L-N puts that power directly into the hands of our customers," Walker added. "From enhanced security to smarter performance, this laptop is designed to help businesses stay ahead."

Crafted from a magnesium alloy chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H standards, the Portégé Z40L-N is built to withstand drops, shocks and extreme conditions. Despite its lightweight design, the laptop features full-size connectivity options, including USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and USB-A ports, eliminating the need for adapters.

"Our customers need a laptop that delivers power and is packed with features without the weight. The Z40L-N combines lightweight portability with robust connectivity and the ability to extend their battery life, making it the ideal choice for business,” said Walker.

The Portégé Z40L-N is a Microsoft Secured-core PC (vPro models), providing enterprise grade security with chip-to-cloud protection. Features like adaptive dimming, Lock on Leave and Wake on Approach ensure this laptop remains secure, even when unattended. Optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication provide fast, password-free login options.

The Portégé Z40L-N is now available through authorised Dynabook ANZ resellers, with pricing from NZ$2400.