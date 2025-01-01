Cricut Maker 4 Review

Modern crafters have a variety of tools at their disposal, and intelligent machines, such as the new Cricut Maker 4, help bring original ideas to reality.

Basically the consumer-version of professional CNC tools, the Cricut Maker 4 is a computer-controlled cutting machine that follows instructions sent from the Cricut design application.

Using the Cricut apps (available on mobile, tables and computers) it’s possible to design both simple and intricate projects, using a variety of materials. In fact, the list of compatible materials is well over a couple of hundreds and includes anything from the standard paper sheet, cards and vinyl to fabrics, balsa wood and leather.

The Cricut Maker 4 comes in a box with a sample of materials to try (vinyl, cards and iron transfer), a light grip cutting mat, a fine point blade, a mini weeder and a pen.

The light grip cutting mat has handy measurements in inches and centimetres, so you can correctly position your material, especially if it’s narrower than the machine cutting bed. Because it’s lightly adhesive, it can keep the materials in place during the cut process. This is not needed if you are using one of the Cricut-branded “smart materials” which come precut in the correct size to load directly into the machine.

To start using the Cricut Maker 4 you need a Bluetooth-enabled computer, phone or tablet. Alternatively, you can use a USB cable. Either way, before you can start using the Cricut Maker 4 you will need to download and install the Cricut software.

The first time you connect the Cricut Maker 4 with your device of choice the app will guide you through a test cut that will also serve to align the cutting head. It will cut the word “CRICUT” on vinyl, which is pretty cool when you see it working for the first time.

The Cricut Maker 4 is not only a cutting machine, as you can also add a felt-tip pen and write messages and motifs at the same time the machine is cutting the material. And you can write in multiple colours by creating different layers during design, which will be written in turns, when you change the pens.

Once you get into the app you will start thinking of all the different things you can do. I know, because after using to cut a few simple shapes I worked with my daughter to create a birthday card, involving multiple layer and colours.

Next, my wife, who works in a school, thought about things she could create to use with the children. This was another round of experimentation and crafting.

But the machine does more than cutting and writing. It can score, engrave and deboss other materials, giving texture to your creations or making it easier to fold the materials, creating multidimensional objects.

The operation is simple and guided from the app. You will see instructions to turn on the machine, place the material on the cutting guides, push a button to load and then push a button to start the operation.

If multiple passes are needed, to change a pen or a blade, you will instructions on the app.

The machine has a slot that can be used to hold a phone or tablet. It also has a holder that can be used to store pens, weeders and other tools, so the most used things are conveniently close when needed.

You open the machine by lifting its lid. The front loader tray then slowly opens. The front loader tray is also a storage space, with the lid safely locked in place thanks to magnets. You can use it to store more tools and accessories.

You will of course have many questions, like “how do I cut leather?”, “how to cut and transfer vinyl so it always sticks correctly?” or “how can I make a multi-layered card?”.

Fear nothing. There are thousands of blog posts, communities and videos that give you lots of tips and ideas. I’ve spent some time watching videos when in doubt about something, which always led me to another video, and another, and another.

The Cricut app itself is full of ideas and templates. Some templates are free, while others require a paid subscription to access. I also found this in some websites, where some projects and templates were free, while others required a payment. In other words, you can do it yourself, or you can buy a template with everything ready to cut, saving you a lot of time.

Cutting is very fast, and if you are creating something on a piece of paper it feels like the same speed as an inkjet printer for something of the same size.

The Cricut Maker 4 measures approximately 18cm x 56 cm x 16cm and weighs almost 9 kg. You need some working space in front and behind it, so materials can move in and out without obstructions.

Going to a reseller craft store you can find materials and a variety of accessories, from different types of blades to holders, grip mats and pens. One large New Zealand-based crafting store chain has almost 200 items under the Cricut brand, plus compatible materials from other brands.

Creative professionals, hobbyist crafters and artisans won't run out of ideas on how to use this machine. It can make the complex easier and reduces the time to create beautiful objects.

The Cricut Maker 4 is available in New Zealand for NZ$799.