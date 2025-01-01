New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand

Finnish brand Suunto is introducing the the Suunto Run, a purpose-built sports watch featuring intuitive design, user-friendly technology and specialised features. It's also an ideal choice for those seeking their first sports watch.

Suunto Run lasts up to 12 days on a single charge, freeing runners from battery anxiety and enabling uninterrupted data tracking throughout training cycles. Highly accurate GNSS navigation ensures precise route reviews both on the watch and via the Suunto app post-training, while breadcrumb navigation allows runners to confidently follow routes even when offline.

The Suunto Run offers advanced training and navigation tools, including the Ghost Runner virtual pacer and Race Predictor for race-day insights, delivering personalised coaching directly to your wrist.

The new watch also has heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep tracking features. It has a built-in compass, barometer and altimeter as well as stored planned routes with voice guidance through your Bluetooth headset.

Enjoy phone-free tunes with 3.2 GB available for music storage, and use recovery data and HRV insights to know when to push or rest.

All features are packed into a sleek, minimalist design with the new SuuntoOS, offering an intuitive interface and clean aesthetics.

The Suunto Run is ultra-light at just 36 grams and designed for all-day comfort. Its soft textile strap ensures a snug fit, and it's compatible with all 22mm Suunto straps for easy customisation. Despite its slim 11.5mm profile, it’s built tough for daily runs and rugged trails.

The 1.32" AMOLED screen offers vivid display in all lighting conditions, from bright sun to early mornings. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the screen resists scratches and impacts, making it easy to track your progress wherever your run takes you.

Water resistant to 50m, it can be used under rain, in the pool and practicing other acquatic sports.

Suunto Run is available at Suunto Australia and selected retailers for AU$449.99 and NZ$499.