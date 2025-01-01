Synology Launches BeeStation Plus

Synology announced the launch of BeeStation Plus, the latest addition to its plug-and-play BeeStation lineup. With 8 TB of storage and up to 4.8x the performance, BeeStation Plus gives families, creative teams, and professionals the freedom to access, organise, and enjoy their digital world—without missing a beat.

"The BeeStation lineup was designed to let everyday users benefit from a cloud-like environment without needing advanced storage or networking knowledge," said Mayi, Product Manager at Synology. "Since launching the first BeeStation, we've seen strong interest from people looking for larger storage capacity and expanded capabilities, to run more applications and better support families and teams working and sharing together. BeeStation Plus is our answer to those needs."

BeeStation Plus automatically backs up memories from phone, computer, cloud photo library and external storage all in one place. With built-in local AI, it helps users instantly find photos of people or subjects, without sending any data to the cloud.

Personal files, schoolwork, and projects are just as easy to keep organised. Whether from cloud drives, external drives, or computers, BeeStation Plus brings everything together for easier browsing, smarter searches, and faster sharing.

BeeStation Plus comes with built-in Plex Media Server support, making it easy to turn users' media collection into a personal streaming library. Store favourite movies, TV shows and home videos in one place, and enjoy seamless access across TV, phone, or tablet—whether relaxing at home or on the move.

BeeStation Plus is available for purchase starting today on the Synology website and through official partners and resellers worldwide.