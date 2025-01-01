Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range

Hisense has unveiled the pricing and availability of its 2025 ULED TV lineup in New Zealand. With an even larger range of big-screen options available than ever, including one of the largest TV models available in New Zealand, the 100" inch model that continues to redefine what's possible in home entertainment. Hisense's 2025 ULED range ensure movie lovers, gamers and sports fans alike can enjoy immersive, larger-than-life experiences from the comfort of your home.

The 2025 ULED series is designed for real-world performance, powered by next-generation AI processing that works behind the scenes to deliver smarter, more intuitive picture enhancements—without the need for manual adjustment. At the core of this evolution is its proprietary Hi-View AI Engine PRO, which powers the U7 and U8 series. Both advanced AI-driven processors automatically fine-tune contrast, colour accuracy and motion clarity in real-time, ensuring lifelike images and fluid motion across all content types.

The 2025 ULED lineup introduces a suite of intelligent enhancements that refine every detail for a more immersive experience. Expanded local dimming and advanced Quantum Dot (QLED) technology ensure deeper blacks, richer colours and improved brightness that adapts to any household. For gamers, AI-driven motion processing, refresh rates up to 165Hz, and Dolby Vision Gaming deliver ultra-responsive, tear-free gameplay. Meanwhile, AI-enhanced audio takes Dolby Atmos to the next level. With the exclusive "Tuned by Devialet" certification, the 2025 ULED range brings the philosophy of "Hear Sound Come Alive" to life, delivering rich, immersive sound that turns any room into a private theatre.

With a range of big-screen options available, the lineup is powered by a seamless smart TV experience underpinned by the latest version of Hisense's proprietary operating system, VIDAA U9 - making content navigation and navigating discovery easier and more intuitive than ever.

"Following on from the excellent reception we received at CES 2025, we're proud to be launching a lineup that pushes the frontiers of home entertainment," said Chris Kotis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Hisense Australia and New Zealand. "From cutting-edge AI enhancements to immersive big-screen experiences, we're ensuring New Zealanders can enjoy premium picture quality and state-of-the-art performance—whether you are a movie lover, gamer, or sports fan."

U8 Series: U8QNZ - Best in Class Mini-LED

The U8QNZ redefines what's possible in home entertainment, delivering best-in-class picture quality, ultra-smooth motion and immersive audio at an unbeatable price point. With peak brightness levels up to 5000 nits and 3000+ local dimming zones (up from 2,000 nits and 1,000+ dimming zones in 2024), the U8QNZ delivers deeper blacks, stunning highlights and exceptional contrast in any lighting condition. Quantum Dot technology enhances colour accuracy, producing richer, more vibrant visuals for an ultra-immersive experience.

With screen sizes from 65 inches to 85 inches, Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast streaming, and an 90W Dolby Atmos 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system, the U8QNZ delivers the ultimate home entertainment experience—without compromise. Whether watching, gaming, or streaming, the U8QNZ sets a new standard for performance and choice.

U7 Series: U7QNZ - The Game Changer

The U7QNZ is a game-changing premium TV, delivering high-performance features. Built for gamers and sports enthusiasts, the U7QNZ combines Mini-LED Pro technology with a 165Hz native refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring fluid motion and crystal-clear visuals for fast-paced action. Equipped with 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro, the U7QNZ is optimised for next-gen consoles and high-speed PC gaming, minimising input lag and screen tearing. Upgraded Dolby Atmos audio with 60W 2.1.2 multi-channel sound delivers rich, spatial sound, amplifying every in-game effect and stadium roar.

With sizes ranging from 55 inches to one of New Zealand's largest TVs on offer at 100 inches, the U7QNZ delivering unparelled big-screen gaming and sports entertainment at an unbeatable price point, making it the ultimate choice for gamers and sports fans who demand an uncompromising, feature-rich, high-performing entertainment experience.

U6 Series: U6QNZ PRO- Redefining Entry

This year, the U6QNZ PRO joins the ULED range, making premium entertainment even more accessible than ever before. The U6QNZ PRO brings Mini-LED brilliance, combining deep contrast, vibrant colours, and immersive visuals to deliver a breathtaking cinematic experience without the gasping-for-air price tag.

Consumers can enjoy Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos with a 2.1 built-in subwoofer and HDR10+ Adaptive, making the U6QNZ PRO a well-rounded choice for both casual viewers and gaming enthusiasts. Plus, an enhanced 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, FreeSync Premium, and Wi-Fi 6 ensure smooth motion and responsiveness to make the experience that much better. With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, the U6QNZ PRO brings smarter, more connected, and effortlessly intuitive entertainment to any home—delivering big-screen viewing at an unmatched scale.

CanvasTV: Where art meets innovation

CanvasTV effortlessly blends art and technology to elevate any living space. With its sleek design, advanced features and interchangeable frames, the CanvasTV reimagines what a television can be, offering a unique way to personalise your home.

With Immersive Art Mode, CanvasTV opens a curated world of free artistic masterpieces with a collection of over 10001 pre-loaded works spanning abstract, modern, and renaissance styles that transform walls into works of art. Users are also given the option of uploading their own images and art into CanvasTV. This versatile feature turns CanvasTV into a continuously evolving artistic centrepiece featuring iconic artwork, or your favourite family, holiday or pet photos. Further enhancing the aesthetic appeal, the CanvasTV comes with StyleSwap Frames, allowing users to change the frame to match their décor. Each CanvasTV comes with a sophisticated teak frame, and by registering their product with Hisense, consumers can redeem an additional white frame at no extra cost.

CanvasTV's 4K QLED with Quantum Dot Colour technology delivers over a billion shades of vibrant, lifelike colour, for a truly transcendent entertainment experience. The Hi-Matte anti-glare display ensures clarity and vibrancy unaffected by ambient light while mirroring the depth and texture of real paintings for a perfect view at all times. Viewers will experience silky-smooth motion, regardless of content, with a 144 Hz refresh rate. CanvasTV further elevates the immersive experience with room-filling, multi-channel 2.0.2 surround sound system that envelopes audiences in rich, resonant audio whether they're watching movies, playing games, or listening to music.