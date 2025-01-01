Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has today unveiled its full 2025 line-up of TVs, audio solutions, and home appliances offering a new level of intelligent and connected solutions for the kitchen, laundry and living spaces. Delivering Samsung’s next generation AI Home and Vision AI innovations, enhanced SmartThings connectivity features, and more screen accessibility options; the range is designed to easily and intuitively integrate into Kiwi’s connected lifestyles to make every day experiences wonder-filled.



Samsung’s 2025 line-up represents the next leap forward in Samsung’s vision to simplify New Zealanders home life by bringing AI to all. Prioritising user safety, personalisation, and long-term value, Samsung’s AI-powered products are designed to thrive as part of a connected home ecosystem whereby devices adapt to user preferences and act autonomously to help save Kiwis time every day.

“Recognising that every individual leads a unique lifestyle, Samsung is focused on ensuring its technology adapts to the specific needs of each user,” said Tura Gim, Group Head of TV & Digital Appliances, Samsung New Zealand. “With the introduction of Vision AI and AI Home, more Samsung devices across the home are now equipped to deliver secure, highly personalised experiences. These innovations are designed to evolve over time, continuously learning and adapting to users' routines—offering smarter, more intuitive ways for Kiwis to enhance their everyday lives

To deliver more immersive experiences in the home, Samsung has introduced a Neo QLED TV that is now available up to 100 inches, creating a cinematic feel every time users sit down to watch. To encourage self-expression and elevate home aesthetics, the Art Store—originally available only on The Frame—has now been expanded to over 90 percent of the Neo QLED and QLED range.

SmartThings platform has been enhanced to give Kiwis greater control and peace of mind, allowing them to monitor and manage their home environment from anywhere. And, additionally Samsung is looking to fortify its products in light of some concerns about digital security, with Knox security now available on its Bespoke range of refrigerators, washers, dryers, and vacuums.

Building on 50 years of home appliance innovation excellence, Samsung has launched AI Home as a transformative step forward to help New Zealanders unlock ease of use, savings, and new ways to care for themselves and others from home. Using on-device processing with Edge AI, appliances powered by AI Home can adapt to individual routines, and deliver optimised home experiences to suit a diverse range of lifestyles

Marking 19 years as the global number one TV brand, 2025 brings Samsung’s biggest, most connected, and most intelligent range of TVs and audio solutions yet. Committed to making premium experiences mainstream, Samsung has integrated Vision AI across its wide range of Neo QLED 8K & 4K, QLED, Samsung OLED, and The Frame TV models .



Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced picture and sound for maximised performance with personalised experiences designed to help Kiwis engage more deeply with content and enjoy a viewing experience catered to them. Backed by 7 years of One UI Tizen upgrades , Samsung’s Vision AI devices autonomously enhance entertainment and simplify interactions based on user preferences, getting smarter and more personalised over time.



“While outstanding picture quality and immersive sound remain essential, today’s Kiwi consumers are looking for much more when choosing a TV,” said Mr. Gim “Features like seamless access to a wide range of apps, enhanced connectivity, and user-friendly design have become increasingly important. Samsung’s Vision AI brings all of these elements together, offering intelligent, adaptive capabilities that redefine what a TV can do—delivering a more personalised and autonomous experience with every use.”

In 2025, two new Neo QLED 8K TVs – QN990F and QN900F – join the Samsung OLED S95F at the top of Samsung’s TV line-up. Featuring 33 million pixels, the Neo QLED 8K series delivers an exceptional picture, immersive sound, and breakthrough experiences, all powered by Vision AI.

Encased in a 12.9mm thin , near bezel-less Infinity Air Design, the Neo QLED 8K QN990F (85”, 75”, 65”) provides a premium viewing experience without boundaries. Further, its all-new Wireless One Connect Box makes installation and connectivity easy, wirelessly transmitting up to an 8K 120Hz signal up to 10 meters from the TV to keep living spaces clutter free.

Samsung’s 2025 Neo QLED 4K line-up is the most expansive yet, including four model series – QN90F (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”), QN85F (85”, 75”, 65”, 55), QN80F (100”) and QN70F (85”, 75”, 65”, 55”) – all featuring Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs for stellar brightness and accurate colour across every scene.

The Frame Pro is the first and only Art TV to offer 4K wireless transmission via a Wireless One Connect Box , helping to keep living spaces clutter free. The Frame Pro, alongside Samsung’s 2025 The Frame series are also the only Art TVs to achieve ArtfulColour validation from Pantone, helping to ensure natural and realistic visuals, whether showing art, streaming content, gaming, or watching live sport. The Frame Pro also features a Matte Display, which is UL-certified for minimised glare while the Slim-Fit wall mount comes included to help the TV sit nearly flush against the wall, just like a gallery masterpiece.

Just like The Frame, The Frame Pro offers customisable bezels in various colours and styles to suit individual design preferences.

Samsung New Zealand is also rolling out a new line-up of audio solutions with two flagship soundbar models – the Q-series HW-Q990F and Q-series HW-QS700F. Both soundbars combine state-of-the-art hardware with AI-optimised features such as Active Voice Amplifier Pro, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony and Wireless Dolby Atmos, designed to elevate home entertainment with incredible sound.



The Q-Series Q990F features an advanced 11.1.4 channel system, 4.0.2 channel rear speaker setup, and new Dynamic Bass Control enabling its subwoofer to be almost half the size of its predecessor without losing any power.



The Q-series QS700F convertible soundbar represents Samsung’s ongoing commitment to innovation. Whether wall-mounted or placed on a table, the QS700F will deliver the same 3.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos surround sound with a new gyro-sensor.

This year, all Samsung Neo QLED and QLED models offer access to the Samsung Art Store, allowing more Kiwis to transform their living spaces into personalised art galleries. In addition, every 2025 TV provides access to over 100 subscription-free Samsung TV Plus channels.