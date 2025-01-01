Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6

Sony has announced the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones – the latest edition of its award winning 1000X series that set a new standard for premium audio and personal listening experiences.

Building on the legacy of the 1000X series, this latest model combines premium sound with the best noise cancelling in a seamless design to create an unparalleled audio solution for music lovers, fashionistas, travellers and professionals alike.

Powered by an advanced processor and adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time on the WH-1000XM6 so your world stays undisturbed and your sound stays pure. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor, the WH-1000XM5, in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality. The precise detection of the twelve optimally placed microphones allows the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment. Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.

Sony has partnered with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY Award-nominated global icon Post Malone as part of Sony’s “For The Music” audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection – values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation.

“Great sound is essential for me when I’m making and listening to music,” said Post Malone. “These new noise cancelling headphones make you feel completely inside the music.” As part of the campaign, Post Malone worked alongside Sony’s team to create a series of ads that showcase how Sony’s audio technology transforms the listening experience, making fans feel like they’re sharing a moment with the artist in real-time.

The WH-1000XM6 headphones allow you to hear your music as it was meant to be. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering engineers at three of the industry’s top recording studios, Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering, the WH-1000XM6 refines every note for studio-level accuracy, delivering a superior music experience.

The high rigidity carbon fiber composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure bring out the subtleties in every frequency – so vocals sound richer, instruments feel more defined, and every track carries more emotion.

The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 features an advanced look-ahead noise shaper for improved D/A conversion, allowing the WH-1000XM6 to predict and optimise quantization noise while responding quickly to sudden sound changes. This gives you clearer details, richer bass and a more natural listening experience.

The WH-1000XM6 supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology. In addition, using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme upscales compressed digital music files in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression.

The familiar iconic design of the WH-1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband infused with vegan leather ensuring a pressure-free fit. The asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance. The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure whilst blocking external noise.

The WH-1000XM6 will be available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue in New Zealand from June 2025. Pre-orders available now with a suggested retail price of NZ$749.95.