Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD

Sandisk has unveiled the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 technology, a cutting-edge internal SSD delivering speeds up to 14,900 MB/s and capacities up to 8TB, for high-performance gaming, content creation and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

With the evolution of gaming graphics, high-quality 4K and 8K content and AI applications, today’s gamers and professionals need solutions to help maximise the performance of their PCs. The Sandisk WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is built for hardcore PC gamers looking to add the most advanced combination of speed and reliability to their rig for peak performance and for professionals needing a top-of-the-line PC storage solution for intensive workflows and AI applications. In addition to blistering speeds, the new PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is also 100% more power efficient than Sandisk’s high-performance PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD.

“Whether it’s for high-level gaming, professional content creation or AI applications, high-performance users now have a PCIe Gen 5.0 storage solution that matches speed with power efficiency to help them build the ultimate gaming rig or best-in-class workstation, enabling them to play and create with next-level performance and reliability,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president of devices for Sandisk. “The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 delivers peak storage performance for the most discerning users.”

“PCIe Gen 5.0 is the next evolution of the PCIe interface offering up to 2x performance capability over today’s PCIe 4.0,” said Joe Macri, Senior Vice President and CTO for Compute and Graphics at AMD. “The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 revolutionizes storage performance and power efficiency bringing the next level of flash storage to PCs for Gamers, Content Creators, or Professionals seeking only the highest storage performance possible.”

“Technologies like the Intel Core Ultra processors combined with WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs will fuel the innovation of PCs and workstations, vastly speeding up play, productions or projects for gamers, creators and professionals,” said Todd Lewellen, Vice President of Client Ecosystem Group at Intel. “With its great performance and power efficiency, the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is a great option for those looking to build their best gaming and high-performance PCs.”

Over 100% more power efficient than Sandisk’s PCIe Gen 4.03, plus energy optimisation with an average operating power of 7W1 or under helps keep drives running at optimal performance.

Up to 2,400TBW endurance[iv] (4TB2) means machines can handle the most intense tasks, such as gaming, video editing and AI workloads.

In addition to the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe with PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD, Sandisk is offering an optional WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe with PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD with Heatsink. The heatsink version features a new integrated, low-profile passive cooling design engineered with anodised aluminum with no extra power or noisy fans required. Plus, it comes with a customisable RGB LED for those who want to match their lighting style and build needs.

The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD will be available for purchase in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities from June 2025. The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe with Heatsink will also be available starting October 2025.