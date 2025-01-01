LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025

LG Electronics Australia has announced the expansion of its UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup with two new displays: the UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 (Model 27GX790A) and the UltraGear 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor (Model 45GX950A).

These monitors offer unparalleled speed, stunning visual fidelity and innovative features designed to elevate the gaming experience for both competitive esports players and immersive single-player enthusiasts.

"At LG, we're driven by a commitment to Innovation for a Better Life, and these new UltraGear monitors perfectly embody this," said Joseph Suh, IT Product Director at LG Electronics Australia. "We've listened to our customers and engineered displays that not only deliver exceptional performance but also prioritise their comfort and provide truly immersive experiences that put a smile on their face. Whether you crave the lightning-fast responsiveness of the GX7 or the breathtaking immersion of the 45-inch 5K2K display, UltraGear has a monitor to unlock your full gaming potential."

Designed for competitive gamers who demand the ultimate in responsiveness, the GX7 delivers an unparalleled gaming experience. Experience ultra-smooth visuals and reduced motion blur for unparalleled clarity in fast-paced games thanks to the fast 480Hz refresh rate, allowing you to see the difference and react instantly. The lightning-quick 0.03ms (GtG) response time eliminates ghosting and maximises clarity, ensuring you'll see every detail with perfect clarity, even in the most chaotic action sequences, empowering you to make split-second decisions with confidence.

Immerse yourself in stunning detail and vibrant colors with the QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display, where self-lit OLED technology creates perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and incredibly lifelike images, bringing every game world alive with breathtaking realism.

Enjoy tear-free gaming and uninterrupted immersion with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility & AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which synchronise the monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card, preventing distracting visual artifacts and ensuring a smooth, immersive experience, even during intense action. Ensure future-proof compatibility and unlock maximum performance with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1, advanced connectivity options that provide the bandwidth necessary to support the monitor's high refresh rate and resolution, ensuring you can enjoy the latest games at their highest settings.

For gamers seeking a truly immersive and expansive experience, the 45GX950A delivers an unparalleled level of visual detail and responsiveness. Drawing you deeper into the game world, the 45-inch 800R Curved OLED Display with 5K2K (5120 x 2160) Resolution provides a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 displays and a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD, allowing you to explore vast open-world environments with incredible detail and a panoramic view that fills your peripheral vision, making you feel truly present in the game.