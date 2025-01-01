OPPO’s latest Reno13 Pro 5G has landed, with more power and battery life than before.

The phone is designed for those who want a large display (6.83 inches) with great resolution (FHD+ 1272 x 2800 pixels) and smooth scrolling (options are 60, 90 and 120 Hz). This comes packaged in a phone that measures 163 x 77 x 7.5mm and is only 195g.

The AMOLED screen is brilliant, with great resolution (450 pixels per inch) and even support HDR10+, making it great for streaming movies and other video content. It’s scratch resistant, thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Android 15-based ColorOS makes use of the phone’s 12 GB memory and 512 GB storage in an efficient way. Applications start and swap quickly, and you can even multitask by using the large screen to show two applications, side-by-side.

The phone is based on a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 system-on-a-chip, which is pretty new. With eight cores and a built-in GPU the platform, the system shines and won’t let you wait when loading apps.

The main camera setup is what one would expect from a mid-tier phone. A primary camera (50 MP, f/1.8), a ultra-wide camera (8 MP, f/2.2, 116-degree field of view), a telephoto camera (50 MP, f/2.8, 3.5x optical zoom). The front camera is a surprise, with 50 MP, f/2.0.

The pictures are good, and it does a good job even in the dark. There are plenty of effects to be used too, and it will make photo enthusiasts happy. It also supports Livephoto, which now uses AI to ensure that every frame of a 3 seconds mini-video are spotless. Other AI features include an option remove blur from photos of moving people and objects, and an option to remove reflections from photos taken through glass, like windows.

Another camera feature is the underwater photo. In this mode touchscreen is disabled, so you use the volume buttons to take photos or record videos. Pushing the power button for three seconds exit the underwater mode and starts a routine to remove water from your phone.

That's to say the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G sports an IP69 rating, meaning it's protected from dust and can be soaked in water up to 2 metres for 30 minutes.

ColorOS is a really good Android 15 skin. It’s easy to use, and close to the original OS.

However, the phone comes with lots of apps I would deem not important, including social media apps and games. If you don’t want to use your phone for those, be prepared to hunt these apps and uninstall them after the initial setup.

The back follows the same pearlescent texture design as the top-of-the-line OPPO Find X8 Pro, making each phone a unique piece. It also makes it less slippery and nice to hold.

The battery life on the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G is amazing. With a huge 5,800mAh battery, you can easily go a full day and more without having to worry about charging. And charging is super quick, with support for 80W charging.

There are two SIM slots, and support for eSIM if needed. It supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. It does support 4G VoLTE for voice calls, which is a requirement now that 3G is shutting down in New Zealand.

The OPPO is a device for users who like the modern design, prize good photography and want a phone that will last the whole day, and then some more. It is available now for NZ$1399 in Plume Purple and Graphite Grey colour options.