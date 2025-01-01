Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac

Dyson unveiled the new Dyson PencilVac, a 1.8kg lightweight cordless vacuum with diameter measuring only 38mm, packed full of new technology. The new design also enables it to lay flat on the ground, flattening to just 95mm to clean under low furniture.

It is the only vacuum with four fluffy cones to detangle long hair. The new Fluffycones cleaner head ejects even long hair from the brush bar as you clean – meaning no more cutting or pulling hair out of tangled brush bars. The nylon bristles are specifically angled to further encourage hair migration while lifting fine dust and debris from your floors.

The Dyson PencilVac has four cones in two brush bars, one behind the other, which rotate in opposite directions, causing the cleaner head to float across the floor, uniquely cleaning perfectly, both forwards and backwards, with front and back laser-like illumination to show where to clean next.

The front brush bar cones rotate in one direction, while the rear ones rotate in the opposite direction, cleaning in all directions for added ease and efficiency. Laser-like illumination both in front and behind reveals invisible dust on hard floors on both strokes, while giving you visible proof that all dust has been removed.

Uniquely, it has been designed so the four fluffy brush bar cones protrude at the sides to clean right up to the edge, unlike any other cleaner.

The smallest of powerful motors at 28mm diameter had to be developed to be small enough to fit into the 38mm handle, while being fast enough to generate powerful suction.

The result is the new Hyperdymium 140k motor, Dyson’s smallest and fastest vacuum motor to date.

The Dyson PencilVac is the first Dyson vacuum to use a new filtration system that effectively separates dust and debris from the airflow without causing filters to clog or cleaning performance to decline.

The Dyson PencilVac features a new two-stage linear dust separation system, which captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home while ensuring there is no loss of suction, maintaining optimal performance with every clean. In addition, dust is compressed to maximise its bin capacity and reduce bin emptying frequency. The dustbin holds five times more dust and debris than its 0.08L capacity

The new PencilVac has up to 30-minutes of fade-free suction with a swapable battery pack available to purchase for extended run time.