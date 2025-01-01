New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand

OPPO has released the Watch X2, a high-performance smartwatch created for those who expect durability, practicality and long-lasting power from their tech.

Building on the rugged sophistication of last year’s Watch X, the new Watch X2 introduces military-grade endurance with smarter health tracking and next-level battery life - all in a sleek, refined design.

The Watch X2 is packed with features typically reserved for higher-priced competitors, delivering flagship-level performance and premium materials at exceptional value.

OPPO New Zealand Country Manager Morgan Halim says the Watch X2 reflects the brand’s growing momentum in wearable technology. “Kiwis are active, health-conscious and style-savvy - and the Watch X2 was built with that in mind. It combines medical-grade health features, military-grade durability and smart features that keep you connected in one beautifully designed piece of tech. With flagship performance at an exceptional value, it’s a smartwatch that’s ready to go the distance.”

Available in Lava Black with a sporty fluorine rubber strap or Summit Blue with a classic leather band, the OPPO Watch X2 is crafted for performance.

A polished stainless-steel case, titanium alloy bezel and ecofriendly PVD coating provide durability and a premium finish. The 1.5-inch OLED display boasts ultra-bright visibility and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, ensuring it can go wherever you do.

Certified IP68, 5ATM water-resistant and MIL-STD-810H tested, the Watch X2 stands up to everything from morning commutes to daily workouts and outdoor adventures.

Whether you’re training, travelling or tackling daily demands, the Watch X2 keeps pace. Powered by a dual-chip system - Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP - it delivers smooth multitasking and energy efficiency through a smart blend of Wear OS by Google real-time tasks like checking incoming messages and quick media playback.

Performance is notably faster than its predecessor, while battery life remains a standout: up to five days in Smart Mode or 16 days in Power Saver Mode, thanks to OPPO’s innovative Silicon-Carbon Battery technology. With Watch VOOC Flash Charge, just 10 minutes of charging delivers up to 24 hours of use.

OPPO has taken health monitoring to the next level with the Watch X2. New to this generation is a 60-second Health Check-In, offering instant, holistic wellness insights by tracking heart rate, blood oxygen and wrist temperature after just 60 seconds of wear.

The certified ECG capability, stress monitoring via heart rate variability and advanced sleep tracking (including apnea and breathing irregularities) give users powerful tools for proactive health management, all accessible through the OHealth app.

Whether in training mode or a casual mover, users will appreciate the Watch X2’s expanded library of over 100 workout modes, alongside its ultra-precise dual-frequency GPS.

New dedicated sports modes for tennis and badminton offer professional-level metrics such as stroke type and swing count, tools that weren’t available on the Watch X and now offer more detailed training feedback. For weekend warriors or pros-in-the-making, it’s your wrist-based coach and scorekeeper in one.

Seamlessly integrated with Wear OS by Google, the Watch X2 helps you handle tasks on the go. Take calls, reply to messages, control music or use Google Wallet for easy tap-to-pay, without reaching for your phone. Users can also access apps like Google Maps, download different watch faces, or sync notifications with their smartphone, all within an interface that feels faster and more intuitive than ever before.

The OPPO Watch X2 is now available in New Zealand for NZ$649.