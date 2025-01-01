Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style

In an age where distractions are at our fingertips, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) introduces the HMD 2660 Flip to the New Zealand market through retail partner Spark NZ online and instore for only NZ$109, bringing the first HMD branded device in this market.

This stylishly reimagined classic is designed to rediscover distraction-free communication without the endless notifications, doom-scrolling, and the constant buzz of modern life.



With a bold, retro design built for 2025, the HMD 2660 Flip is the ultimate tool for a digital detox – losing the touch screen without losing touch. Whether you’re after a weekend off the grid, or you’re tired of the pressure to always be online, this sleek flip phone is your chance to flip open to freedom and snap shut on distractions. This launch is an important milestone for HMD as it expands further into new markets to push the boundaries for essential tech and affordability, marking an exciting development for an existing retail partnership between HMD and Spark NZ.



It is also the perfect affordable device for older users because of its priority of simplicity, ease of use and reliability with its large buttons, big display, loud and clear audio, long battery life, and simple flip to answer calls for any users who may struggle with navigating touch screens. In addition, the device has a dedicated emergency button that allows you to enter an In Case of Emergency (ICE) contact - to activate this feature you simply press and hold the SOS call key for a few seconds.

The HMD 2660 Flip also lends itself to being a great first phone, ensuring children are contactable but before the leap to smartphones. It also keeps users safe from the online dangers, offering Aussie parents much-needed peace of mind.



With Bluetooth 5.0, a 0.3MP camera with flash/torch, FM Radio, MP3 Player and SD card support of up to 32GB, the HMD 2660 Flip offers practical features while maintaining a tougher-than-it-looks exterior.

“The HMD 2660 Flip is a bold answer to always-on culture, pairing a sleek, mirrored clamshell design with just the essentials. It encourages you to shut the lid, silence the noise, and reconnect with what really matters” says Brenden Folitarik GM of Australia and Oceania for HMD



Some of the key features:

• Sleek and Durable Design: 2660 Flip boasts a glossy, mirrored, all-glass front plate, adding a modern twist to the classic flip phone design. With IP54 splash protection and scratch-resistant glass, this device is built to last and perfect for those on the go touch ups

• Crystal Clear Calls: 2660 Flip ensures excellent audio quality every time, making your calls crisp and clear for a hassle-free conversation experience

• Easy-to-Use: Featuring a 2.8’’ QVGA display, a large screen, and big buttons, the 2660 is perfect for users who want a simple and straightforward phone without the overwhelming complexity of modern smartphones

• Impressive Battery Life: Equipped with a 1450mAh removable battery, the 2660 can easily handle the demands of everyday use, keeping you connected when it matters most

• Storage: 128MB2/48MB, SD support up to 32GB

• USB: Type-C

• IP Rating: splash resistance (IP54)

• Dual Sim



The HMD 2660 Flip is now available to buy in Cosy Black, Raspberry Red and Twilight Violet online and in store at SparkNZ.