Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders

High definition (HD) viewing is now available on Freeview free satellite TV service, delivering a much-anticipated upgrade for viewers across Aotearoa.

With HD already available on its terrestrial service (accessed via UHF aerials) and its Streaming TV app, Freeview has now extended high-resolution viewing to Kiwis who tune in with a satellite dish.

This upgrade follows the successful migration to a new satellite, bringing two major improvements:

• Freeview’s satellite TV service was upgraded to DVB-S2, a newer and more efficient transmission standard.

• The move unlocked more satellite capacity, overcoming earlier bandwidth limitations that had restricted HD delivery over satellite.

These technical advances have paved the way for HD on satellite, strengthening Freeview’s commitment to providing free, high-quality television for all Kiwis.

Leon Mead, Freeview GM, says the collaboration between Freeview and broadcasters is key in making HD over satellite a reality. Broadcasters must update how their channels are transmitted to enable HD. TVNZ has led the charge, becoming the first broadcaster to roll out HD channels over Freeview’s satellite service.

“We are delighted with TVNZ’s decision to upgrade their satellite channels to HD, making access to great local content better than ever for the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who watch free satellite TV.” says Mead.

As of yesterday, viewers can enjoy the following channels in HD:

• TVNZ 2 nationwide

• DUKE nationwide

• TVNZ 1 HD in Northland & Auckland, enhanced picture quality elsewhere with MPEG4.

Warner Bros. Discovery is also planning to move some channels to HD - more details will be shared at a later date.

Viewers can expect more HD channels on Freeview’s satellite TV service, which remains completely subscription-free.