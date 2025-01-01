Suunto Run Review

The new Suunto Run is a great new entry-level sports watch from the Finnish brand Suunto.

This 46mm watch weighs only 36g, and has a 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which is bright and easy to see even when outdoors.

In the box you will find the watch, a USB-C magnetic charger cable and two different sizes of a 22mm nylon strap.

Assembling the strap is easy but mind the very small lug that comes in a very small envelope – it’s small easy to lose, so make sure to have a clean space to work, just in case you drop it.

The user interface is easy to use, and the touchscreen helps but it’s not essential. You can flick on the screen to move up and down menu options, but I found using the three buttons on the right side easier for more control.

You use the crown to scroll up and down widgets and menus and push to select an option. If you push the crown while in the main watch face you will be presented with a list of exercises to select from.

The top button can be pressed to start the last exercise selected. This is a handy shortcut if you always do the same type. The bottom button is used to return or cancel an option.

The Suunto Run has 34 different sports modes, mostly focusing on walking and running, but you will also find things like swimming, stretching, boxing, tennis and more.

Some of these exercise routines are very detailed, and include laps or even multi-style exercises, like triathlon. It can also be used as a pacer for long exercises or training, like marathons.

You can use the app to fine tune the exercises to your needs. Those exercises have different types, for example Free Training, Distance Training and Calorie Burning. You can edit each type or create new ones. It allows you to even change what’s displayed on the screen for each training type as well as different settings like intensity, auto-lap and reminders.

After you exercise the Suunto Run will monitor your heart rate and calculate your ideal recovery time.

The built-in GPS is very accurate, and I enjoyed the route feature. Using the app, you can create a route and sync it to your watch. When you start an exercise, you can select a saved route and follow it. While it doesn’t show a full map on the watch screen, it shows instructions and route breadcrumbs, with the stretches and turns you have to follow.

If you pair your Bluetooth-enabled earphones you can also receive voice instructions for your route, including when to turn and so on.

The Suunto Run has 4 GB of storage space. You can simply plug the USB-C cable to your computer, and it will instantly appear as another storage device, so you can copy mp3 files to it. You can then listen to this music through your Bluetooth-enabled earphones. This is great because you can simply leave your phone behind, while still enjoying some music during workouts.

You can change the watch face, with eight options. You can then change main colour for the selected design, as well as changing a couple of the complications. There are no watch faces store or tool you can use to add more designs.

The Suunto Run also tracks your heart rate, sleeping and O2 levels. I found it to be in the same range when compared to a couple of other devices I have used at the same time.

There is also a barometer, compass and altimeter. The altimeter works fine but I found it needs some calibration every couple of weeks. It is easy to do, but it needs to be done outside, because it uses GPS signals to determine the correct altitude. The watch also gives you storm alerts. I received a couple of storm notifications while reviewing it, which seemed accurate and timely too.

The watch also syncs weather information when connected to its mobile app companion, and if enabled it can show your phone notifications. I thought the notifications were the weak part here. You do have a selection of quick replies to use, and you can edit the list, so that’s handy.

The watch has a Raise Wrist feature to wake up the screen, and a Do not Disturb mode, which can be enabled on a schedule or automatically if you are asleep.

The Weekly summary is a handy feature, and it works well with the exercise mindset.

Battery life is variable. It can last around ten days for me, if not exercising, but less if you use it frequently to track your workouts. The USB-C magnetic charging is easy to use and keeps the watch firmly in place while charging. It seemed to charge quickly, and I had it on the little dock while having a shower, which seemed enough to last few more days.

Out-of-the box experience was a bliss, with the app guiding you through the setup. I received the watch just before launch, and it already had an update for it ready to install. A couple of weeks later it had another update, so it shows Suunto is working hard to make it as smooth as possible.

Overall, this entry-level watch exceeded my expectations. It’s feature rich, easy to use and the price $499 price seems right for it.