Cricut, Inc. has partnered with Māori artist Josh Kiwikiwi for a second year, and welcomed talented artists Tayla Hartemink and Talia Musson to launch a collection of Matariki-themed designs in Cricut Design Space.

This collaboration marks a unique celebration of Matariki, the Māori New Year, with all proceeds for Cricut cut designs supporting local Māori charities nominated by the artists. Importantly, this partnership brings the rich cultural heritage of Māori traditions and storytelling to life through a digital art medium, and into the hands of millions of creators worldwide.



Commenting on Matariki Day theme this year artist Tayla Hartemink says “Matariki is a special time for Māori. It holds space for our mātauranga, our wairua, and our pride in being Māori. Creatively, I love how Matariki opens up so many stories – each star holding meaning that connects us to our environment, our loved ones, and our future.”



All Matariki Day artist designs are now available in Cricut Design Space profile - Cricut ANZ Designs. Cricut Design Space is the app that powers every Cricut cutting machine, where people can discover, personalise and design, to make creative visions come to life.

These artist designs not only celebrate Māori culture and, more specifically, the Māori New Year, but also contribute to supporting the Māori communities. Design proceeds go to indigenous charities. Cricut will match the proceeds from the design usage in June and July 2025.

Charities nominated by the artists include Māori Women’s Welfare League dedicated to the welfare and support of Māori Women and their Whānau, Ngā Rangatahi Toa, dedicated to connecting students with higher education and employment opportunities through art and wellbeing programs, and Te Houtaewa Māori Charitable Trust, providing relief, care, and support to all Northland communities with methods shaped by Māori wellness concept Te Whare Tapa Whā.

On the importance of Cricut for Māori art, artist Josh Kiwikiwi says “Sharing Indigenous knowledge through platforms like Cricut allows us to honour the past while embracing the future. It’s a beautiful way to keep our stories alive—accessible not just to our own people, but to others who want to engage with and respect Māori culture. Platforms like Cricut create space for Māori and other Indigenous artists to have our stories heard and seen in new, dynamic ways. It’s a new kind of storytelling, but one deeply rooted in our traditions.”



On the importance of passing down Maori history (pūrākau) and knowledge being orally and visually, artist Talia Musson says: “Platforms like Cricut create a space for indigenous artists to continue those traditions in new and exciting ways. By sharing our designs, we’re not only keeping these traditions alive, but we’re also inviting others in. It’s an opportunity to educate, to inspire, and to strengthen the visibility and voice of indigenous artists on a global scale”.



The Cricut Contributing Artist Program (CAP) allows designers to sell their images to the Cricut community, with millions of members worldwide. The program was first developed to welcome artists from around the world to apply and contribute original artwork to the ever-growing Cricut library, to ensure there are ample designs that reflect the growing diversity of members, languages, occasions, seasons, and reasons! Artwork from CAP artists is available to all Cricut Access subscribers at no added cost. All other Cricut members can purchase their artwork a la carte.